Maharashta, Haryana assembly election 2019: Deadline to file nomination ends today

New Delhi: The last day for filing nomination for assembly elections in Maharasht and Haryana will end on Friday. Candidates can file their nomination papers anytime before 3 pm today.

As per Election Commission guidelines, the last date of filing nomination is October 4 while the last date to withdraw nomination is October 7. Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had announced on Saturday.

While the term of incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on November 2, the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s tenure concludes on November 9.

In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP have already figured a seat-sharing plan, the parties will fight about 123-125 seats each and leave 41 for smaller allies, said Congress’s Prithviraj Chavan. Depending on consensus between the parties, the seats may be swapped, the Congress leader added.

On the other hand, the ruling saffron combine, Shiv Sena and BJP may announce an alliance on Friday for contesting the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra together. The two parties had earlier announced that they will contest the assembly election in Maharashtra together.

According to reports, the announcement on the BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing pact for Maharashtra is likely to be made at 5 pm at a joint press conference of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

According to reports, Maharahstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other prominent leaders like Pankaja Munde, Chhagan Bhujbal, Nitish Rane, Ajit Pawar will file nominations today.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar's government kicked off its poll campaign for the assembly elections on August 18. The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state.

In Haryana, Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda will file his nomination from Rohtak at around 12 noon today. BJP minister Krishna Lal Panwar and party leader Anil Vij will file their nomination papers at 11:00 am today from Israna seat in Panipat and Ambala Cantt seat repectively.

Congress candidate Anand Kaushik will file his nomination at 11:00 am from Ballabhgarh today in the presence of state president Kumari Shelja.