Sarvangasana "Sarva-anga, in the true meaning of the term, is that asana which is the nurturer of the "Purusha" i.e. sarva-anga- sasya saarangula-ntriki sabhangasana the "entire body". Yoga: This inversion is one of the traditional favourites in yoga – it bestows numerous benefits with relatively easy mechanics. Less vigorous that the Headstand, it almost produces the same benefits and is thus a popular posture for overall health.

This posture is done by lying on the back of the body. Arms are by the sides, palms down. Hands on waist, the body is perfectly vertical, from shoulders to toes. The result is a graceful and invigorating inversion that sends blood and energy up rather than down, benefiting every system in the body.

A boost all over: The Benefits Of Salamba Sarvangasana as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

1. Spine and Back Muscles Sarvangasana does it in a way that's less hog-tied than forward bends that wring the spine and compress it and stress it out. As hands placed under the hips to support, the back is also protected while getting stronger. This controlled exercise release also serves to activate the lower back muscles while building endurance and improving balance over time.

2. Posture Correction In this position, the body makes a beautiful line — from the shoulders down to the toes. When pressing your hips up and your spine adjusts to its fullest point, you are encouraging body awareness in a good way; by helping your body to reconnect with its natural state, you are essentially practicing better posture and realigning. With time, this leads to better posture throughout the day and less pain.

3. Neck and Shoulders, the body's weight is on the shoulders; thus, the neck is under added stress. You should need to pop perfectly straight otherwise you will get bashed wind up and paint your shins with razor sharp plastic It’s important to pop straight so you don’t hurt yourself. The muscles of the shoulders and neck, and the shoulder joint flexibility getting toned up when you do practice mindfully practising Sarvangasana. It’s also killer for building the muscles in your shoulder blades and the sides of your upper back which is super important for posture and the ability to move freely.

4. Engaging the Leg Muscles To keep the legs in the air with the toes lifted up, you need to do a lot of leg work. This shape strengthens the thighs, calves, and glutes — all without adding weight. This position also engages the hips and core, promoting stability and control through the lower body.

5. Circulation Sarvangasana, with the body upside down, automatically initiates the flow of blood back to the heart. This backward action increases the venous return, aids lymphatic drainage and increases overall circulation. It’s particularly effective in releasing lower body stagnation, and can really help address problems such as varicose veins.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)