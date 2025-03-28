Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878812https://zeenews.india.com/health/10-drug-addicts-tests-hiv-positive-in-kerala-after-sharing-syringes-2878812
NewsHealth
HIV+

10 Drug Addicts Tests HIV-Positive In Kerala After Sharing Syringes

The cases were identified during a health screening focused on suspected drug users in Valanchery.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Drug Addicts Tests HIV-Positive In Kerala After Sharing Syringes Image credit: Freepik

Ten people who reportedly shared syringes for shooting up drugs have tested positive for HIV in Valanchery, Malappuram. They include three migrant labourers.

In Valanchery, Malappuram, ten individuals, including three migrant laborers, have tested positive for HIV after allegedly sharing syringes for drug use.

As part of the state's ongoing anti-drug campaign, health authorities conducted inspections in collaboration with the AIDS Control Offices.

“We have been carrying out targeted screenings among high-risk groups, including sex workers and injecting drug users (IDUs), under the Kerala AIDS Control Society’s initiatives,” said District Medical Officer M Renuka.

“During one such screening, an individual tested positive for HIV. By tracking his needle-sharing contacts, we were able to identify and test more persons. Over the past two months, nine additional cases have been confirmed,” the DMO said.

Dr Renuka said those diagnosed have been placed under medical supervision and are undergoing counselling. According to her, early detection plays a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus.

A major challenge in tackling the issue is the reluctance of drug users to disclose their contacts fearing legal consequences. However, in this case, one patient cooperated, which helped track down others who had shared needles with him, the DMO said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK