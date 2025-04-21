Women juggle careers, family, and everyday responsibilities all the time, pushing their well-being aside. The body has its method of communicating that something is wrong. Brushing off small symptoms can result in serious medical conditions. Being aware of these warning signs can be the key to staying healthy and avoiding possible medical complications.

Dr. Renu Raina Sehgal, Chairperson - Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Artemis Hospitals shares 10 health red flags every woman should pay attention to.

Unexplained weight loss or gain

If you suddenly gain or lose weight without diet changes or exercise, it might be a sign of thyroid issues, diabetes, or even some cancers. Unintended loss of weight can also be an indication of digestive disorders such as celiac disease.

Persistent fatigue

Being tired all the time, even after resting, is not typical. Long-term fatigue can be associated with anemia, thyroid disease, heart disease, or even depression. If fatigue disrupts daily activities, a medical check-up is in order.

Irregular or heavy periods

Menstrual cycles are different, but an abrupt change—like very heavy bleeding, extended periods, or missing periods—is a sign of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), uterine fibroids, or perimenopause. In rare cases, irregular bleeding could be associated with endometrial cancer.

Regular bloating

Occasional bloating is normal, but if it lasts for weeks, it may be a symptom of ovarian cancer, digestive disorders, or food intolerance. Persistent bloating with abdominal pain or appetite changes requires medical assessment.

Breast changes

Lumps, nipple discharge (particularly bloody), skin dimpling, or breast size changes must not be overlooked. Although not all lumps are cancerous, any abnormal changes in the breast must be investigated to exclude breast cancer or infection such as mastitis.

Shortness of breath or chest pain

Women may also ignore chest pain as indigestion, while it could also be a symptom of heart disease, which is the number one cause of death in women. Pain in the arm or jaw, shortness of breath, or dizziness might be signs of a heart attack. Call for emergency assistance if the symptoms are felt.

Long-term headaches

Regular or intense headaches may be the result of stress, dehydration, or eye problems. They could also signal high blood pressure, migraine, or, in very few instances, brain disorders such as aneurysm or tumor.

Persistent stomach pain or changes in bowel habits

Sudden constipation, diarrhea, or ongoing abdominal pain may be indicative of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), food intolerances, or even colorectal cancer. Stools containing blood, unintended weight loss, or ongoing digestive discomfort necessitate immediate medical care.

Skin changes

New moles, changing color or size, or wounds that don't heal could signal skin cancer. Melanoma, the most dangerous type, can occur anywhere on the body, even in areas that don't get sun exposure.

Pain or burning during urination

Painful urination usually indicates a urinary tract infection (UTI) but may also be caused by kidney infections or sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Delaying treatment can result in complications such as kidney damage, so early treatment is necessary.

In essence, pay attention to your body for early signs of serious health issues. If you experience regular, unexplained, or increasing symptoms, consult a doctor. Your health is your most valuable asset; treat it as such.