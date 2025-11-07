10- Minute Yoga: 10 Poses For Busy People

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time for self-care can feel impossible. Between work, family, and daily responsibilities, exercise often takes a backseat. But here’s some good news — all it takes is 10 minutes of yoga to refresh your body, calm your mind, and boost your focus.

Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go, these 10 quick yoga poses are perfect for busy people who want maximum benefit in minimal time.

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Time: 1 minute

Stand tall with your feet together, shoulders relaxed, and arms by your side. Inhale deeply and stretch your spine upward.

Benefits: Improves posture, balance, and body awareness.

2. Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Time: 1 minute

Bend forward from your hips, letting your head and arms hang loosely. Keep knees slightly bent if needed.

Benefits: Relieves tension in the back and neck; improves blood flow to the brain.

3. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Time: 1 minute

Come to all fours. Inhale and arch your back (Cow), exhale and round your spine (Cat). Flow with your breath.

Benefits: Increases spinal flexibility and relieves stiffness from sitting.

4. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Time: 1 minute

From all fours, lift your hips up and back to form an inverted “V.” Press your hands and feet firmly into the ground.

Benefits: Strengthens arms, stretches hamstrings, and energizes the body.

5. Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Time: 1 minute (30 sec each side)

Step your right foot forward between your hands, keeping the left knee on the floor. Lift your chest and gaze forward.

Benefits: Opens hips, stretches thighs, and improves flexibility.

6. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Time: 1 minute (30 sec each side)

From a lunge, open your arms parallel to the floor and gaze over your front hand.

Benefits: Builds strength and stability in legs and core; enhances focus.

7. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Time: 1 minute (30 sec each side)

Stand tall, place one foot on the opposite thigh or calf (avoid the knee), and balance with palms together.

Benefits: Improves balance and concentration.

8. Seated Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

Time: 1 minute (30 sec each side)

Sit with one leg bent, the other crossed over. Twist gently toward your top knee.

Benefits: Aids digestion and relieves lower back tension.

9. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Time: 1 minute

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips while keeping feet flat.

Benefits: Strengthens glutes and back; opens the chest and shoulders.

10. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Time: 1 minute

Lie flat on your back, arms relaxed at your sides. Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

Benefits: Calms the nervous system and promotes relaxation.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)