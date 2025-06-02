10 Simple And Easy Sitting Exercises To Burn Belly Fat Being At Desk Job- Check Here

Sitting at a desk for long hours can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to belly fat accumulation. However, you don't need to hit the gym to stay active. Here are 10 simple desk exercises to help you burn belly fat and boost your overall health.

1. Chair Squats

Stand up and sit down in your chair without using your hands.

Repeat for 10-15 reps, 3 sets.

2. Desk Push-Ups

Place your hands on your desk and do push-ups.

Start with 5-10 reps, 3 sets.

3. Leg Raises

Sit in your chair and lift one leg off the floor, keeping it straight.

Hold for a few seconds, then lower. Alternate legs.

Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets per leg.

4. Desk Dips

Place your hands on the edge of your desk and lower your body by bending your elbows.

Straighten your arms to return to the starting position.

Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets.

5. Seated Bicycle Crunches

Sit in your chair and lift your legs off the floor.

Bring one knee towards your chest while straightening the other leg.

Alternate legs in a pedaling motion.

Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets.

6. Shoulder Rolls

Roll your shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion.

Repeat for 5-10 reps, 3 sets.

7. Wrist Extensions

Hold your arms straight out in front of you and lift your hands up and down.

Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets.

8. Seated Twist

Sit in your chair and twist your torso to one side, keeping your feet on the floor.

Hold for a few seconds, then twist to the other side.

Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets.

9. Ankle Rotations

Lift your feet off the floor and rotate your ankles in a circular motion.

Do 5-10 reps, 3 sets.

10. Desk Marching

Stand up and march in place while holding onto your desk for support.

Do 30 seconds to 1 minute, 3 sets.

Tips:

Take regular breaks to stretch and move around.

Start slow and increase the number of reps as you get comfortable.

Combine these exercises with a healthy diet and regular cardio workouts for better results.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)