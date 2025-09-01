10 Yoga Poses To Lose Arm Fat In 10 Minutes Quick Routine

When it comes to toning arms, most people think of heavy dumbbells and push-ups. But yoga can be just as effective in strengthening and sculpting the upper body. Regular practice not only reduces arm fat but also improves flexibility, posture, and stamina. If you’re short on time, just 10 minutes of yoga daily can help you notice a difference. Here are 10 yoga poses you can include in your quick routine to lose arm fat.

1. Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

This foundational pose engages your arms, shoulders, and core. By holding your body weight, it burns fat and builds endurance in the upper body.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tip: Keep your body in a straight line, wrists under shoulders, and core tight.

2. Side Plank (Vasisthasana)

An advanced variation of plank that targets your triceps, shoulders, and side body. It helps tone arm muscles while improving balance.

Tip: Stack your feet and press into your palm for stability.

3. Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)

Similar to a push-up, this pose is excellent for building lean muscles in the arms and shoulders.

Tip: Lower down slowly, keeping elbows close to the ribs.

4. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose not only stretches your arms but also strengthens them as they support your body weight. It reduces stiffness and tones the upper arms.

Tip: Spread fingers wide and press firmly into the mat.

5. Upward Plank Pose (Purvottanasana)

A powerful pose for your triceps, wrists, and shoulders. It also improves flexibility in the chest and spine.

Tip: Lift hips high and keep arms straight while engaging your core.

6. Dolphin Pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana)

Like a forearm variation of downward dog, this pose strengthens arms while reducing arm fat. It also improves shoulder stability.

Tip: Keep your forearms pressed firmly into the mat and hips lifted.

7. Crow Pose (Bakasana)

An arm-balancing posture that requires strength and focus. It tones the forearms, triceps, and shoulders.

Tip: Look forward instead of down to maintain balance.

8. Wheel Pose (Chakrasana)

This backbend strengthens the arms while opening the chest and shoulders. It also improves flexibility and tones the entire upper body.

Tip: Press firmly into your palms and lift hips upward.

9. Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II)

Though mainly a standing pose, Warrior II engages the arms when held for longer durations. It tones and strengthens them while improving endurance.

Tip: Keep arms parallel to the floor and stretch actively in opposite directions.

10. Upward-Facing Dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)

This dynamic pose tones the arms, shoulders, and wrists while improving posture.

Tip: Keep arms straight, chest lifted, and shoulders relaxed.

Quick Routine (10 Minutes)

Plank Pose – 30 sec

Side Plank – 15 sec each side

Chaturanga – 5 slow reps

Downward Dog – 30 sec

Upward Plank – 20 sec

Dolphin Pose – 30 sec

Crow Pose – Hold as long as possible (try 10–15 sec)

Wheel Pose – 20 sec

Warrior II – 20 sec each side

Upward Dog – 30 sec

Repeat 2 rounds if time allows.

Consistency is key – practice these poses daily, and you’ll not only reduce arm fat but also build lean, strong arms naturally.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)