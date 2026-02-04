3 minor sisters die by suicide: Experts reveal warning signs parents must not ignore as Korean task-based gaming app addiction suspected

Ghaziabad sisters death news: In a deeply disturbing incident, three minor sisters jumped to their deaths from a ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, around 2 am on Wednesday. The girls, Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), were rushed to the Joint Hospital in Loni after residents alerted the police, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police suspect a case of suicide and are investigating a possible link to an online Korean task-based game called “Korean Lover.” Some handwritten notes found at the scene are currently under examination.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden), the window of a room containing a temple had been left open. “The sisters climbed onto a chair and jumped one by one,” he said, adding that the incident created panic across the housing society.

“Children Don’t Always Say They Are in Pain”: Psychiatrist Explains

Dr Ashima Ranjan, Psychiatrist at Yatharth Hospital, Noida, explains that children often turn to the internet and gaming as a coping mechanism rather than a source of entertainment. “Children don’t always express that they are in pain. From a mental health perspective, some children use online games to escape emotions they cannot process,” she says.

According to Dr Ranjan, children today commonly struggle with:

1. Academic pressure and fear of failure

2. Emotional loneliness

3. Feeling misunderstood or unheard

She reveals, "When gaming becomes their only emotional outlet, sudden restrictions, threats, or punishment by parents can intensify distress, leading to feelings of being trapped and unheard, both of which increase suicidal risk."

Emotional Warning Signs Parents Must Never Ignore

Dr Ranjan highlights critical emotional red flags:

1. Sudden withdrawal from people and noise

2. Crying alone or prolonged silence

3. Repeated statements like “no one understands me”

4. Talking about death, disappearance, or giving up

“These signs should never be ignored,” she warns.

What Actually Helps Children

1. Calm conversations instead of confrontations

2. Listening without immediate judgement or solutions

3. Providing a safe emotional space

4. Seeking counselling when needed

“There is no shame in mental health care. Children don’t need perfect parents, they need attentive parents,” Dr Ranjan adds.

Screen Addiction Is a Health Issue, Not Bad Behaviour

Dr Roli Munshi, Pediatrician at Yatharth Hospital, Noida, stresses that mental well-being is as important as physical growth. “Height and weight aren’t the only markers of a child’s health. Excessive screen time and gaming disrupt sleep, appetite, and emotional regulation,” she says.

Physical and Behavioural Signs of Screen Addiction

1. Disturbed sleep cycles

2. Fatigue, irritability, restlessness

3. Avoidance of school or outdoor play

4. Poor eating habits

“These are signals of distress, not disobedience,” Dr Munshi explains.

What Parents Should Do Instead of Punishment

Experts strongly advise against sudden phone confiscation or shouting.

Healthy Interventions Include:

1. Setting fixed routines for sleep, study, play, and screen time

2. Encouraging physical activity, even simple walking or cycling

3. Spending quality time daily with children

4. Monitoring behavioural changes closely

5. Consulting a doctor if a child avoids school or stays awake all night

“Early intervention prevents long-term damage. A healthy child needs patience, care, and understanding—not fear,” Dr Munshi says.

Five Years of Isolation After Covid-19

Police sources revealed that the sisters had not attended school since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the eldest, aged 16, was reportedly studying at a Class 4 level. Investigators believe the girls began playing the game during the pandemic and remained deeply involved with it for nearly five years.

“The three did everything together, from bathing and eating to sleeping and schooling,” ACP Atul Kumar Singh stated.

The 14-year-old middle sister is believed to have acted as the ‘leader’, assigning tasks to the younger siblings, an alarming pattern consistent with task-based psychological manipulation.

A suicide note found at their residence offered chilling insight into their mental state: "We can't leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can't free us. We are ending our lives."

What Is ‘Korean Lover’ and Why Is It Dangerous?

Korean Lover is an online task-based interactive game reportedly involving 50 escalating challenges. The app is not available on Google Play Store or Apple App Store, making it harder for authorities to regulate. The game allegedly exploits young users’ fascination with Korean pop culture, K-dramas, fashion, and music. Initial tasks are said to be light-hearted and entertaining, gradually progressing toward:

Social isolation Emotional dependency Self-harm challenges Forced secrecy Suicide as the final task

Investigators also found that the sisters had adopted Korean names, indicating identity dissociation, a common behavioural marker seen in such cases.

How Parents Can Block Dangerous Gaming Apps

To prevent access to non-store apps like Korean Lover:

For Android:

1. Go to Settings > Security > Install Unknown Apps

2. Ensure browsers and messaging apps are set to ‘Not Allowed’

For iOS:

1. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions

2. Restrict app installations and external downloads

A Wake-Up Call for Parents and Society

This heartbreaking incident is not just about a game, it is about unseen emotional distress, digital manipulation, and the urgent need to prioritise children’s mental health.

When silence replaces conversation and screens replace emotional connection, children suffer quietly. Recognising warning signs early and responding with empathy may be the difference between help and heartbreak.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about mental health, stress, depression, or other medical conditions.)