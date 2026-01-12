30 Days Of Shooting With No Complaints: Archana Puran Singh’s Silent Battle With A Rare Chronic Pain Disorder CRPS

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh is known for her infectious laughter and effortless screen presence. But behind the familiar smile lies a year marked by relentless physical pain, one she chose to face quietly, without complaints, while continuing to work.

Currently vacationing in London with her family, Archana found herself overwhelmed with emotion when her son Ayushmaan Sethi surprised her with a heartfelt video tribute. What began as a warm family moment soon revealed a deeply personal truth: Archana has been battling a rare and debilitating condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

“Her Hand Will Never Be The Same Again”

In the video, Ayushmaan spoke candidly about his mother’s toughest year yet. He revealed that Archana suffered a serious injury after a fall on a film set in 2025, breaking her hand. While fractures typically heal with time, Archana’s recovery took a devastating turn when she developed CRPS, a chronic pain condition known for its intensity and unpredictability.

What is CRPS?

CRPS affects the nervous system and is characterised by severe, long-lasting pain that often feels disproportionate to the original injury. Patients can experience burning sensations, swelling, stiffness, sensitivity to touch, temperature changes, and reduced mobility. In many cases, the pain persists even after the initial injury has healed, making everyday tasks excruciating.

Dr Vivek Loomba, Pain Management Specialist, at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, says, "CRPS primarily manifests in extremities, with the hand being a common site of occurrence. The symptoms encompass a spectrum of pain, sensory abnormalities, vasomotor disturbances, skin changes, edema, and motor alterations. The pain, described as burning, stinging, or tearing, has a distal predominance, and its association with autonomic nervous system changes is characteristic."

He says, "The origins of CRPS are varied, often triggered by traumatic events such as injuries, fractures, or surgeries. Researchers hypothesize an inflammatory or immune reaction in both the central and peripheral nervous systems, leading to an exaggerated response to pain signals."

Ayushmaan shared that doctors told the family her hand would never return to how it was before.

Shooting Through Pain, In Silence

Despite the diagnosis, Archana didn’t step back from work. Over the past year, she completed shoots for two to three films and a web series. In one particularly gruelling month, she worked for all 30 days straight, without complaining once.

Dr Vivek says, "CRPS is not a mental illness but a neurological condition. An early diagnosis and treatment offer better chances for symptom improvement, reassuring individuals that numerous treatment options are available to enhance their quality of life."

For someone living with CRPS, long hours, repeated movement, and physical strain can worsen symptoms. Yet Archana pushed through, choosing professionalism over personal discomfort. Her son summed it up best when he said she taught him “the resilience it takes to be amazing.”

The Injury That Changed Her Life

Archana’s fall on set was captured in one of the family’s vlogs, where she could be heard crying out in pain. Crew members rushed her to the hospital, but the road to recovery was slow and deeply painful. Viewers later saw snippets of her struggle through follow-up vlogs, offering an unfiltered look at her healing process.

Finding Strength Beyond The Pain

At an age when many hesitate to reinvent themselves, Archana did the opposite. In her early 60s, she launched a YouTube channel, embraced vlogging, and continued to stay creatively active, all while dealing with chronic pain behind the scenes.

When she watched Ayushmaan’s tribute, Archana broke down on camera. Fighting back tears, she thanked her son for seeing her struggle and strength, saying she was immensely proud of him for always thinking of others before himself.

“These are happy tears,” she said, acknowledging how deeply her children move her.

Archana Puran Singh’s story is a powerful reminder that chronic illnesses don’t always look dramatic from the outside. Many live with constant pain while showing up for work, family, and life, smiling through it all. Her journey with CRPS brings attention to a condition that often goes undiagnosed or misunderstood. More importantly, it reframes resilience, not as loud bravery, but as the quiet decision to keep going, even when every step hurts.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)