5 Authentic Korean Drinks That Bring Comfort, Refreshment, And Wellness During The Monsoon Season

The monsoon season is all about cozy evenings, delicious comfort food, and refreshing drinks that lift your mood while keeping you energised. If you are looking for something unique and flavourful this rainy season, Korean drinks are a perfect choice. From fruity concoctions to traditional brews, Korea has a wide variety of beverages that not only taste amazing but also offer health benefits.

Let’s explore 5 refreshing Korean drinks you can enjoy this monsoon:-

1. Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink)

Sikhye is a traditional Korean drink made from malt water and cooked rice. Naturally sweet with a hint of grainy flavor, it is often served cold and helps with digestion after heavy meals. The soothing taste of Sikhye makes it perfect for a rainy day when you want comfort and light sweetness without anything too heavy.

Why it’s perfect for monsoon: It warms the heart while cooling the body, balancing your energy during humid weather.

2. Yuja-cha (Citron Honey Tea)

Yuja-cha, also known as citron tea, is a hot or cold tea made with yuja (a citrus fruit) and honey. Rich in vitamin C, it boosts immunity and relieves sore throats. On chilly monsoon nights, sipping hot yuja-cha feels comforting, while cold yuja-cha works as a refreshing detox drink during the day.

Why it’s perfect for monsoon: Keeps colds and coughs away while giving a tangy-sweet taste.

3. Subak Hwachae (Watermelon Punch)

A colourful and fruity Korean punch, Subak Hwachae is made with watermelon chunks, sweetened water or soda, and sometimes milk or ice. It is a favorite summer treat in Korea, but it also feels perfect during the monsoon when you crave something light, juicy, and refreshing.

Why it’s perfect for monsoon: Hydrating, fun to make, and a sweet treat to enjoy while watching the rain.

4. Omija-cha (Five-Flavour Berry Tea)

Omija-cha is a unique Korean tea made from omija berries, also called “five-flavor berries,” because they taste sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and pungent all at once. This tea is served either hot or iced and is believed to improve liver function, reduce fatigue, and boost skin health.

Why it’s perfect for monsoon: Keeps you energized and refreshed with its exotic flavor profile.

5. Banana Milk (Banana Uyu)

One of Korea’s most famous and loved beverages, banana milk is a creamy, sweet drink with the perfect balance of fruitiness and smooth texture. It is a nostalgic comfort drink for many Koreans and an absolute delight for anyone craving something sweet yet light.

Why it’s perfect for monsoon: Comforting, creamy, and a mood booster during rainy days.

The monsoon season calls for warmth, relaxation, and refreshing flavours—and these Korean drinks bring all of that in one sip. Whether you want something fruity like Subak Hwachae, traditional like Sikhye, or immunity-boosting like Yuja-cha, there’s a Korean drink to suit every mood this rainy season.

So, grab your favourite mug or glass, pour yourself one of these drinks, and enjoy the soothing sound of rain with a refreshing Korean twist.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)