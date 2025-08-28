Regular exercise is essential for maintaining heart health, but it’s important to be aware of the warning signs of a heart attack. Ignoring these signals during a workout can be dangerous and sometimes fatal. Recognising the early signs allows you to seek medical attention immediately, potentially saving your life.

Here are 5 critical warning signs of a heart attack during exercise that you should never ignore:-

1. Chest Pain or Pressure

One of the most common indicators is a sudden, intense pain, tightness, or pressure in the chest. It may feel like squeezing, fullness, or heaviness. This pain can radiate to the shoulders, arms, neck, jaw, or back. If you experience this, stop exercising immediately and seek medical attention.

2. Shortness of Breath

Feeling unusually breathless, even if you’re used to exercising at that intensity, could indicate reduced blood flow to the heart. Difficulty breathing, gasping, or feeling like you can’t catch your breath is a warning sign not to ignore.

3. Dizziness or Lightheadedness

Sudden dizziness, fainting, or feeling lightheaded during exercise may indicate that your heart is struggling to pump blood efficiently. This can precede a heart attack and requires immediate medical attention.

4. Cold Sweats and Nausea

Breaking out in a cold sweat or feeling nauseous while exercising, especially when combined with chest pain or shortness of breath, is a major red flag. These symptoms indicate that your body is under extreme stress, possibly due to heart dysfunction.

5. Pain in Other Areas

Heart attack pain isn’t always limited to the chest. Watch for discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach. These “referred pains” are often overlooked but are common during cardiac events.

What to Do if You Experience These Symptoms

Stop exercising immediately.

Call emergency services.

Chew an aspirin if recommended by your doctor.

Stay calm and rest while waiting for help.

Even if you’re young or fit, heart attacks can happen unexpectedly. Paying attention to warning signs during exercise—chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, cold sweats, and pain in other areas—can save your life. Never ignore these symptoms, and always consult a doctor if something feels off during your workout.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)