5 Deadlift Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Protect Your Back And Maximise Strength Gains

The deadlift is one of the most effective strength-training exercises, building muscle in your back, glutes, hamstrings, and core. But when performed incorrectly, it can do more harm than good—especially to your lower back. To lift safely and effectively, you need proper form and awareness.

Here are five common deadlift mistakes you should avoid if you don’t want to wreck your back:-

1. Rounding Your Back

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the biggest mistakes lifters make is letting their back round during the pull. A rounded spine puts excessive pressure on the vertebral discs, increasing the risk of injury. Always keep your chest up, shoulders back, and spine neutral throughout the movement.

2. Starting with the Bar Too Far from Your Body

If the bar is too far forward, it pulls your weight away from your center of gravity, forcing your back to compensate. This not only weakens your lift but also strains your lower back. Keep the bar close to your shins before initiating the pull.

(Also Read: 10 Best Pre-Workout Foods To Boost Weight Loss And Improve Performance)

3. Not Engaging the Core

Failing to brace your core is like driving a car without seatbelts—it leaves you vulnerable. A loose core reduces stability and increases spinal stress. Before lifting, take a deep breath, tighten your core, and lock it in until the bar is fully lowered.

4. Overextending at the Top

Some lifters lean back excessively when locking out the deadlift. This hyperextends the spine and can lead to long-term back issues. Instead, focus on standing tall with your hips fully extended and shoulders aligned, without leaning backward.

5. Using Too Much Weight Too Soon

Chasing numbers before mastering technique is a recipe for injury. Overloading the bar before you’re ready often leads to poor form, which places dangerous stress on your back. Progress gradually, perfecting form before increasing weight.

(Also Read: Is Going To The Gym Improving Your Mental Health Or Making It Worse? Here's What You Need To Know)

The deadlift is a powerful tool for building strength, but only when done correctly. By avoiding these common mistakes—rounding your back, poor bar positioning, neglecting core engagement, overextending, and lifting too heavy—you’ll protect your spine and maximize your gains. Remember: form first, weight later.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)