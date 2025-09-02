5 Deadlift Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Protect Your Back And Maximise Strength Gains
Deadlifts build strength and power, but poor form can cause serious back injuries. Learn the 5 most common deadlift mistakes that lifters make and how to fix them. These tips will help you protect your spine, avoid pain, and lift more effectively. Perfect for both beginners and advanced lifters.
- The deadlift is one of the most effective strength-training exercises, building muscle in your back, glutes, hamstrings, and core.
- But when performed incorrectly, it can do more harm than good—especially to your lower back.
- To lift safely and effectively, you need proper form and awareness.
Trending Photos
The deadlift is one of the most effective strength-training exercises, building muscle in your back, glutes, hamstrings, and core. But when performed incorrectly, it can do more harm than good—especially to your lower back. To lift safely and effectively, you need proper form and awareness.
Here are five common deadlift mistakes you should avoid if you don’t want to wreck your back:-
1. Rounding Your Back
One of the biggest mistakes lifters make is letting their back round during the pull. A rounded spine puts excessive pressure on the vertebral discs, increasing the risk of injury. Always keep your chest up, shoulders back, and spine neutral throughout the movement.
2. Starting with the Bar Too Far from Your Body
If the bar is too far forward, it pulls your weight away from your center of gravity, forcing your back to compensate. This not only weakens your lift but also strains your lower back. Keep the bar close to your shins before initiating the pull.
(Also Read: 10 Best Pre-Workout Foods To Boost Weight Loss And Improve Performance)
3. Not Engaging the Core
Failing to brace your core is like driving a car without seatbelts—it leaves you vulnerable. A loose core reduces stability and increases spinal stress. Before lifting, take a deep breath, tighten your core, and lock it in until the bar is fully lowered.
4. Overextending at the Top
Some lifters lean back excessively when locking out the deadlift. This hyperextends the spine and can lead to long-term back issues. Instead, focus on standing tall with your hips fully extended and shoulders aligned, without leaning backward.
5. Using Too Much Weight Too Soon
Chasing numbers before mastering technique is a recipe for injury. Overloading the bar before you’re ready often leads to poor form, which places dangerous stress on your back. Progress gradually, perfecting form before increasing weight.
(Also Read: Is Going To The Gym Improving Your Mental Health Or Making It Worse? Here's What You Need To Know)
The deadlift is a powerful tool for building strength, but only when done correctly. By avoiding these common mistakes—rounding your back, poor bar positioning, neglecting core engagement, overextending, and lifting too heavy—you’ll protect your spine and maximize your gains. Remember: form first, weight later.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv