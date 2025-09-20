5 Energy Healing Rituals To Do In A Group For Emotional Release

We understand and experience the physical body, but we also have subtle, invisible bodies, such as the energy body, emotional body, and mental body, which can get out of balance due to our lifestyle, diet, thoughts & emotions.

Disturbances of these subtle bodies ultimately impact physical health, and to restore physical health, only physical solutions are not enough. We need to restore our subtle bodies with Energy Healing.

Daily cleansing of your subtle bodies makes you more powerful, makes you emotionally balanced and intelligent, and improves your physical health. It also helps in improving your relationships and team building. When practiced in a group, it is even more powerful — not only to heal the people who practice together but also to uplift the energy of the place where it is practiced regularly.

Dr Alpa Dalal, Certified Pranic Healer and Head of Pulmonary Medicine, Jupiter Hospitals, shares, "Pranic Healing is one such very powerful & scientific method — science of Energy Healing and not at all difficult to incorporate in our daily life. I have been practicing it regularly with my team for the past 1 year, and I have seen its impact on all levels."

Twin Hearts Meditation of Pranic Healing is a beautiful & powerful way to cleanse the energy body, emotional & mental bodies, and spread love & tolerance.

Sumi Lazar- Pranic Healing Instructor & Healer, Trustee, World Pranic Healing (India) says, "In our busy world, emotional and mental clutter accumulates constantly, often without us even realizing it. While solitude is a powerful space for reflection and healing, practicing in a group opens up an entirely new dimension of transformation. When people come together with shared intent, the collective energy amplifies the experience, creating deeper release, stronger clarity, and a profound sense of connection."

Energy healing offers many simple yet highly effective group practices to clear emotional baggage, strengthen spiritual alignment, and uplift one another. Practicing these in groups not only makes healing more powerful but also enhances the feeling of shared growth and support.

Here are the top 5 Pranic Healing rituals you can try in groups for a deeper energetic and emotional cleanse:

1. Twin Hearts Meditation: Share Peace, Build Connection

Twin Hearts Meditation is one of the most well-known Pranic Healing methods and often becomes a favorite. It works by opening the crown and heart chakras, allowing participants to become channels of divine light and love. When practiced in groups, the emotional cleansing effect is magnified, and the shared experience creates a deep sense of unity.

How to practice?

It’s a guided 21-minute meditation that includes blessing the earth and loved ones. Choose a quiet space and invite your group to sit together in meditation. Align your energies, feel peace spreading within, and notice how the collective intention uplifts everyone.

2. Pranic Psychotherapy: Healing Invisible Wounds

Emotional support becomes even more effective when combined with energy techniques. Pranic Psychotherapy helps clear the negative energy imprints of trauma, fear, or stress—without the need to relive painful memories. When practiced among trained individuals in a group, it creates a powerful container for emotional release and renewal.

Important note: Energy healing should not be practiced casually. If you wish to exchange sessions in groups, everyone should undergo training such as the Basic and Advanced Pranic Healing courses. This ensures safe, effective, and structured healing in alignment with proper protocols.

3. Salt Water Foot Bath Ritual: Washing Negativity Away

This simple yet powerful cleansing practice works wonders in a group setting. A warm saltwater bath helps draw out stress, anxiety, and energetic debris from the body.

Provide each participant with a bowl or bucket of warm water mixed with sea salt or rock salt. Soak your feet while practicing Twin Hearts Meditation together. The combination of saltwater cleansing and meditation often results in a surprising amount of emotional release and clarity.

4. Energy Healing Support Group: Collective Connection

Sometimes the deepest form of healing comes from being witnessed, supported, and held in a shared space. Forming an Energy Healing Support Group can provide exactly that. This kind of group creates a safe container where participants can share struggles, meditate together, and exchange simple healing techniques.

Begin with short weekly or monthly gatherings. Start the session with a group meditation such as Twin Hearts, then follow with check-ins where everyone shares how they feel energetically and emotionally. Members can bless each other’s intentions, send gentle healing, and create an interconnected web of support.

5. Pranic Healing Day: A Monthly Group Recharge

Instead of opting for conventional relaxation activities, why not plan a dedicated Healing Day with your group? This can include guided group meditation, paired healing sessions using Pranic breathing techniques, and even a collective blessing circle.

Such a gathering has the rejuvenating effect of a spa day but goes further by helping release emotional baggage and creating deeper alignment and connection. It’s a holistic recharge for body, mind, and spirit.