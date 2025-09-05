5 Gentle Yoga Poses That’ll Help You Sleep Like A Baby At Night

A restful night’s sleep is essential for overall well-being, but many of us struggle to unwind after a long day. Incorporating gentle yoga poses into your bedtime routine can help calm the mind, relax the body, and prepare you for a deep, peaceful sleep. Here are five simple bedtime yoga poses that promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Child’s Pose is a gentle forward fold that calms the nervous system and relieves tension in the back and shoulders.

How to do it: Kneel on the floor, bring your big toes together, and sit back on your heels. Stretch your arms forward or rest them alongside your body. Let your forehead rest on the mat.

Benefits: Helps reduce stress and anxiety, gently stretches the spine, and promotes deep breathing.

2. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

This restorative pose improves circulation and soothes tired legs, promoting relaxation throughout the body.

How to do it: Sit close to a wall and lie back while extending your legs up against the wall. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides.

Benefits: Calms the nervous system, reduces swelling in the legs, and relieves lower back tension.

3. Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

A gentle twist that massages the internal organs and releases tension in the spine.

How to do it: Lie on your back, bring your knees to your chest, and drop them to one side while turning your head in the opposite direction. Keep both shoulders grounded. Hold and then switch sides.

Benefits: Aids digestion, releases spinal tension, and promotes relaxation.

4. Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This restorative pose opens the hips and chest, encouraging deep breathing and calmness.

How to do it: Lie on your back, bring the soles of your feet together, and let your knees fall open. Rest your arms by your sides with palms facing up.

Benefits: Reduces stress, relieves tension in the hips, and helps balance the nervous system.

5. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

The ultimate relaxation pose that signals your body it’s time to rest.

How to do it: Lie flat on your back with legs comfortably apart and arms relaxed alongside your body. Close your eyes and focus on slow, deep breaths.

Benefits: Calms the mind, lowers heart rate, and encourages full-body relaxation.

Tips for Bedtime Yoga Practice

Practice these poses slowly and mindfully, focusing on your breath.

Use props like blankets or cushions to support your body for comfort.

Avoid stimulating or intense poses before bed; keep your practice gentle and calming.

Aim for 10-15 minutes of yoga to help ease the transition from your busy day to a peaceful night.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)