5 Gentle Yoga Poses You Can Do In Bed To Reduce Morning Stiffness And Feel Energised
Start your day with ease by practicing these 5 gentle yoga poses right in bed. These simple stretches help relieve morning stiffness, boost circulation, and leave ou feeling refreshed.
Start your day with calmness, clarity, and flexibility—all without even stepping off your bed! These easy yoga poses gently awaken your body, improve blood flow, and help you feel energised and centered from the moment you open your eyes.
1. Supine Stretch (Full Body Stretch / Supta Tadasana)
How to Do It: Lie flat on your back. Stretch your arms overhead and legs out long. Flex your feet and reach through your fingers and toes, creating length through the entire body.
Benefits:
Increases blood circulation
Eases morning stiffness
Gently wakes up the spine and muscles
2. Knees-to-Chest Pose (Apanasana)
How to Do It: While lying on your back, hug both knees to your chest. Gently rock side to side. Breathe deeply.
Benefits:
Relieves lower back tension
Aids digestion and reduces bloating
Calms the nervous system
3. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana – bed variation)
How to Do It: Sit on your bed with legs stretched out. Gently reach for your toes or ankles, keeping the back straight as much as possible. Don't force the stretch.
Benefits:
Improves flexibility in the spine and hamstrings
Encourages relaxation and calm breathing
Helps you connect mind and body early in the day
4. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana – bed variation)
How to Do It: Come to your hands and knees on the bed. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), and exhale as you round it (cat pose). Repeat slowly.
Benefits:
Improves spine flexibility
Stimulates organs and promotes circulation
Gently energizes the body
5. Seated Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana – simple version)
How to Do It: Sit cross-legged or with legs extended. Place your right hand behind you and left hand on your right knee. Gently twist to the right. Hold, then switch sides.
Benefits:
Releases tension in the back and shoulders
Boosts digestion
Improves spinal mobility
Incorporating these gentle yoga poses into your morning routine on the bed is a simple way to welcome the day with mindfulness and energy. Even just 5–10 minutes of mindful movement can set a positive tone for the rest of your day—without needing a yoga mat!
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
