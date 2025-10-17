5 Signs You Need To See A Dermatologist

Your skin, hair, and nails often reveal what’s happening inside your body. While minor issues can be managed with home care, some signs shouldn’t be ignored.

Dr. Vidushi Jain, Dermatologist and Medical Head, Dermalinks unveils five clear indications that it’s time to visit a dermatologist:

1. You’re Losing More Than 100 Strands of Hair a Day

It is normal to lose 50-100 hair strands in a day, but if you notice clumps of hair on your pillow, comb, or bathroom floor, then it may be due to some underlying cause such as hormonal imbalance, nutritional deficiency, thyroid disease, or scalp infection. Your dermatologist will find the underlying cause and treat you with the right treatment to promote healthy hair growth.

2. Your Acne Just Won't Go Away

If your acne simply refuses to leave with proper care and over-the-counter treatments, or is cystic, scarring, or painful, you're in need of a professional. Dermatologists can provide medicated makeup, hormonal therapy, or more aggressive treatment to get runaway acne back under control and stave off scarring in the long run.

3. You See Changes in Your Moles or Pigmentation

Any area that becomes a color change, size, or edge, or itchy, bleeds, or crusting, should never be ignored. These are commonly initial signs of skin cancer or other serious conditions. Suspicious moles can be evaluated by a dermatologist and, if needed, biopsied to establish the correct diagnosis.

4. You Have Itchy, Red, or Flaky Skin That Doesn't Heal

Recurring redness, itching, or scaly rashes may be a symptom of eczema, psoriasis, or fungal infection. These will worsen if they are not treated. The actual cause is diagnosed by dermatologists and is treated with oral or topical medications that heal and calm your skin nicely.

5. You Get Non-Healing Sores or Unusual Skin Growths

When you develop sores or lesions that fail to heal within weeks or find you suddenly developing new growths, tags, or bumps, it is never too soon to have them examined. Some are benign, but occasionally they are precancerous or cancerous changes that should be addressed early.