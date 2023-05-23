5 Sleep Habits That Can Keep You Stress-Free And Boost Mental Health

A good night's sleep is extremely important for a person's physical and mental health. According to experts, getting enough quality sleep can help treat a number of conditions, such as dementia, mental illness, and metabolic, cardiovascular, and metabolic disorders. On the other hand, disorders related to sleep like insomnia, narcolepsy, and excessive drowsiness can lead to severe health problems. Dr Nishtha Budhiraja, Psychologist and Psychotherapist (Clinal & Neuro), from Loop, lists 5 stress-free sleep habits that can help you maintain your mental health.

Steps To Ensure Good Sleep

Dr Nishtha Budhiraja lists five steps to sleep well:

1. Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends, helps regulate your internal clock and enhances sleep quality. This consistency makes it easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed, ultimately reducing stress and improving mental well-being.

2. Create a Relaxing Sleep Environment

Your bedroom should be a sanctuary that promotes rest and relaxation. Ensure your room is dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature. Investing in comfortable bedding, blackout curtains, and white noise machines can help create a sleep-conducive environment.

3. Develop a Pre-Sleep Routine

A calming pre-sleep routine signals to your body that it's time to wind down. Activities such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation can help reduce stress and prepare your mind for sleep. Also, take out time to journal 1 hour before sleep time and avoid looking at the clock when you're unable to sleep.

4. Limit Screen Time Before Bed

Exposure to blue light from screens can suppress melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Limit screen time at least one hour before bedtime to promote healthy sleep and reduce nighttime stress.

5. Prioritize Physical Activity and Mindful Eating

Regular exercise and a balanced diet contribute to better sleep quality and overall mental health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days and consume a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.