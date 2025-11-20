5 Things Men Often Overlook When It Comes To Their Mental Health

It’s important to check in on the things men rarely talk about, especially emotions and their mental well-being. Mental health isn’t something to remember only when a day tells us to. These are things worth keeping in mind every day, not just once a year. Mental health is a choice, but it becomes easier to choose when the world around you encourages it. As a society, we should provide men the space, the support, and the understanding to make that choice without hesitation.

Let’s take this moment to reflect on a few habits that men often overlook when it comes to their mental health as shared by Shreeyaa Kale, Counselling Psychologist, Rocket Health India.

1. The Weight of “I’m Fine”

Let’s be honest, “I’m fine” has become the go-to escape route for many. It’s short, convenient, and ends the conversation before it even starts. But half the time, it’s said out of habit rather than being the truth. Inside, they might be overwhelmed or tired but the words come out anyway. A little honesty, even just internally, can make things feel a lot lighter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Emotional Numbness Isn’t Strength

A lot of men don’t break down, they just shut down. They go on autopilot: work, home, sleep, repeat. Joy starts feeling muted. It’s easy to think this numbness is “handling things,” but it’s usually a sign that too much has been bottled up for too long. Feeling nothing isn’t strength - it’s exhaustion being overlooked. Strength is actually being able to feel and still show up.

3. Self-Worth Isn’t Tied to Income or Muscles

Somewhere along the way, men were told that their value depends on how much they earn or how “strong” they look. And without realising it, many tie their entire identity to those things. But salaries fluctuate and appearances change. What truly matters is his character, his kindness, his ability to show up, his honesty, his humour, and the way he protects the people he loves. It comes from the kind of person you are when no one is watching.

4. Anger Is Usually a Secondary Emotion

For many men, anger becomes the default way of expressing. Not because they’re naturally angry, but because it’s the one emotion they’ve been allowed to show without being judged. But anger is a reaction that comes from some underlying emotions such as- embarrassment, fear, hurt, or feeling unheard. When a man understands what’s behind the anger, he understands himself a little better too.

5. Asking for Help Is Actually Strength

This is the hardest mindset to shift. A lot of men think asking for help means they’re failing, maybe their responsibilities, duties or the people who are dependent on them. But honestly, it takes far more courage to say “I need someone to talk to” than to pretend everything is fine. Reaching out, whether to a friend, partner, or a professional, doesn’t make a man weak. It makes him human.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)