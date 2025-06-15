5 Ways One Should Take Precautions To Have Stronger Bones

Our bones are one of the crucial parts of the body that provide structure, protect vital organs, anchor muscles, and store calcium. However, bone density naturally declines over time, particularly in women after menopause, increasing the risk of osteoporosis — a condition where bones become brittle and more prone to fractures with the smallest of activities like sneezing or coughing.

Therefore, it is important to maintain strong bones for overall health and mobility as we age. With the right lifestyle choices, we can significantly strengthen our bones and reduce the risk of bone-related health issues, such as osteoporosis.

Below are the most common yet effective ways shared by Dr. Kishore Kumar Panda, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar to strengthen bones and ensure long-term skeletal health:

1. First and foremost, get enough Calcium and Vitamin D- Calcium is the primary mineral found in bones, and vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium. For calcium, you can have dairy products, leafy greens, fortified foods, and sunlight exposure (in the morning hours) can help with vitamin D.

2. Engage in weight-bearing and strength training exercises- Activities like walking, jogging, dancing, and resistance training stimulate bone formation and slow bone loss. These exercises also improve balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls and bone fractures.

3. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol- It is a widely known fact that smoking reduces bone mass and bone regeneration. Similarly, excessive alcohol disrupts the hormonal balance necessary for bone health.

4. Eat a balanced diet rich in bone-supporting nutrients- Besides calcium and vitamin D, include foods high in magnesium, zinc, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Foods like almonds, leafy greens, kale, and fatty fish are great options for supporting optimal bone health.

5. Monitoring bone health is important – go for regular check-ups. Especially for women post-menopause or individuals with risk factors, bone density (BMD DEXA SCAN), tests can help detect early signs of osteoporosis.