5 Ways To Incorporate Ghee Into Your Daily Diet

For centuries, ghee has been a staple in Indian kitchens, cherished for its rich flavour, aroma, and numerous health benefits. Packed with healthy fats, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), and butyrate (which supports gut health), ghee is considered a superfood in Ayurveda. The best part? Adding ghee to your diet doesn’t require complicated recipes—just a few mindful swaps can help you enjoy its goodness every day.

Here are 5 simple ways to incorporate ghee into your daily diet:

1. Start Your Day with Ghee in Warm Water

A traditional Ayurvedic practice is to consume a teaspoon of ghee in warm water first thing in the morning. This ritual is believed to lubricate the digestive tract, aid metabolism, and promote healthy bowel movements. If you prefer, you can also mix ghee in warm milk for a soothing, energizing start to your day.

2. Use Ghee for Cooking Instead of Oil

Ghee has a high smoke point, which makes it ideal for sautéing, frying, and roasting without breaking down into harmful compounds. Swap your regular cooking oil with ghee while preparing vegetables, dals, curries, or even eggs for a richer taste and a healthier fat profile.

3. Spread on Rotis and Parathas

In many Indian households, brushing rotis, parathas, or pooris with ghee is a daily tradition. It not only enhances flavor but also makes the meal more nourishing and satisfying. Even a small dollop of ghee on hot rice with dal can turn a simple meal into a comfort food classic.

4. Add to Soups and Khichdi

A spoonful of ghee can elevate the nutritional value and taste of comfort foods like soups, stews, and khichdi. It provides a creamy texture, helps in better absorption of fat-soluble nutrients, and leaves you feeling fuller for longer.

5. Include Ghee in Your Desserts

From halwas to ladoos, traditional sweets often rely on ghee for their rich flavour and aroma. If you enjoy baking, try substituting ghee for butter in cookies, cakes, or energy bites—it not only adds a nutty taste but also makes desserts more wholesome.

Pro Tip: While ghee offers many benefits, moderation is key. Around 1–2 teaspoons a day is sufficient for most adults, depending on their activity level and overall diet.