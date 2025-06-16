5 Ways Yoga Can Help Hyperactive Children Channel Their Energy

In a classroom full of young, inquisitive learners, hyperactive children tend to struggle with remaining still, concentrating, or completing any tasks without the need for constant motion. While the energy can be a positive trait at times, it can become challenging for both the students and teachers as well. This is where yoga can help. It is not meant to be used as a quick fix, instead, yoga should be viewed as a meaningful tool that helps children become self-aware, calm, and focused.

With the implementation of yoga as part of wellness and educational curriculums in schools across India, yoga-certified teachers could make a tremendous impact. Here are 5 ways yoga can aid in positively and healthfully channelling energy for hyperactive children as shared by Pratik Bhoyar, Physical Education Teacher, Global Indian International School, Nagpur:

1. Builds Body Awareness and Control

Hyperactive children gain self-awareness of their body, which is one of key advantages yoga offers, indeed. Structured asanas (yoga poses) allow children to understand how their body moves and responds. This enhances their coordination and helps them differentiate between fast and slow movements. With consistent practice, yoga teaches children how to consciously control their energy and urge to act on impulses.

Encourage your child to practice Tadasana (Mountain Pose) or Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) to strengthen their focus on balance and stillness.

2. Improves Focus and Concentration

Short bursts of hyperactivity is often accompanied by a low attention span. Yoga offers a gentle way of training the mind to focus and stay in the present moment. Breathwork (pranayama) and slow transitions from one posture to another promote mindfulness. With time, they improve concentration not only during yoga, but also in classroom lessons and activities.

Children’s listening skills can be improved by Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breathing) which helps quiet the mind.

3. Encourages Emotional Regulation

High energy children often have difficulty regulating frustration, anger, or anxiety. Yoga creates a safe environment that allows them to slow down and reconnect. Children learn to recognize emotions and respond instead of reacting through deep breathing and calming postures.

Overstimulating moments can be countered with Balasana (Child's Pose) alongside guided breathing to foster safety and calm.

4. Releases Excess Energy Positively

Instead of telling hyperactive kids to “sit still,” yoga offers them a balanced way to release energy. Rather than being punished for too much movement, they are encouraged to move – albeit in a purposeful and rhythmic way. This boosts self-esteem and curbs disruptive behavior in the classroom.

Start the session with dynamic flows like Surya Namaskar to release any excess energy.

5. Fosters Self-Discipline and Routine

Yoga fosters a personal sense of responsibility and nurtures a sense of routine. It helps children follow directives, remain in their assigned spaces, and respect group conduct. It provides gentle guidance without being overly authoritarian, as yoga promotes in children is something to look forward to, in turn cultivating healthy habits.

Conclude each session with Shavasana and gentle guided relaxations to assimilate the practices.

For instructors certified in yoga within kids yoga sessions, the approach with hyperactive children is not ‘settling them down,’ rather it is meaningfully channelling their energy. Thoughtfully integrating yoga into the school day or learning timetables and recess can provide tremendous benefits.

Promoting involvement, exercising patience, and maintaining a sense of joy and interest in class sessions can transform yoga into a fulfilling experience for both learners and instructors. In the long run, you will observe not only improved behaviour, but also more radiant and well-rounded youthful intellects.