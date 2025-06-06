53-Year-Old Doctor Reverses Her Biological Age To 23- 'I Do 5-Day Fasts’: Doctor Reveals 6 Biohacks That Made Her Biologically 30 Years Younger

Dr. Alka Patel, a 53-year-old longevity and lifestyle medicine doctor from London, claims her biological age is just 23. Surprised? In a recent interview with The Metro, Dr. Alka shared that she came close to death due to severe burnout—an experience that pushed her to take control of her health. Today, her biological age is three decades younger than her real age. So, what sparked this transformation, and how did she achieve it?

What is biological age?

First, let’s understand what biological age really means. It reflects the true condition of your cells and tissues. “A younger biological age means your body is functioning as if it’s much younger—whether it’s your heart health, mental clarity, or the radiance of your skin. It’s not just about feeling better; it’s about actually becoming younger,” Dr. Alka explained to The Metro.

The near-death experience

On her 39th birthday, Dr. Alka was hospitalised with a severe fever. Despite undergoing surgery, doctors were unable to identify the cause. Eventually, she was diagnosed with PUO – Pyrexia of Unknown Origin. The frightening ordeal became a turning point in her life, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of self-care.

Dr Alka's 6 biohacking steps: How she reversed her age

Dr. Alka shared, “I completely redesigned my lifestyle—everything from what I ate and how I moved to how I slept and handled daily stress. It was a total reset.” She also began tracking her health closely, testing her hormones, nutrient levels, toxin exposure, and inflammation, while using wearable health monitors.

Here are six biohacking steps she recommends to help you get started:

1. 1-10 The Sunshine Sync: Step outside for 1 minute of morning sunlight, then close your eyes for 10 seconds and set your purpose/gratitude for the day.

2. 2-20 The Power Pulse: Walk for 2 minutes, then sprint as fast as you can for 20 seconds.

3. 3-30 The Hydration Habit: Take 3 gulps of water every 30 minutes.

4. 4-40 The Compliment Catalyst: Give 4 compliments every day that take 40 seconds to deliver.

5. 5-50 The Flexibility Fix: Do 5 different stretches and hold each one for 50 seconds.

6. 6-60 The Breathflow Boost: Slow down your breathing to 6 breaths for a minute every 60 minutes.

Dr. Alka also made protein and fibre a priority in her diet and incorporated micro-movements into her daily routine—like doing calf raises while brushing her teeth. “I’ve run two marathons, regularly use saunas to support detoxification and cellular health, and commit to five-day fasts,” she said. At times, she opts for water-only fasts; other times, she follows a minimal eating plan that still nourishes the body while delivering the benefits of prolonged fasting.

Dr. Alka concluded, “I’m more focused, driven, and present than ever before. My energy stays steady throughout the day—it doesn’t dip halfway through. These days, I feel like I’m running on premium fuel, not just running on empty.”

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)