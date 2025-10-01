6 Children Die Of Kidney Failure In MP: Are Cough Syrups Safe For Kids? Experts Reveal Risks, Remedies, And Precautions

6 Children Die Of Kidney Failure: Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district is in shock after six children tragically died of kidney-related complications between September 4 and September 26, 2025. According to health authorities, the children first suffered from cough, cold, and fever before their conditions worsened. Officials have collected human and water samples, along with medicines from the affected homes, to determine the cause.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Naresh Gunnade confirmed that cough syrups were among the medicines found in the children’s houses and have been banned locally until lab reports are out.

Why Experts Warn Against Cough Syrups in Kids

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In an interview with Zee News TV, Dr Ravi Malik, Senior Pediatrician, explained, “Be it the Indian Academy of Pediatrics or the FDA, under no circumstances should cough syrups be given to children under 6. These syrups often contain decongestants, antihistamines, or cough suppressants that can cause dangerous side effects, especially in case of overdose.”

He emphasised that instead of suppressing symptoms with syrups, parents should focus on boosting children’s immunity, offering warm fluids, or using nebulizers as prescribed.

Safer Alternatives to Syrups

Dr Rajiv Ranjan, Physician, highlighted another issue: “Combination medicines were banned years ago, yet parents still buy cough syrups over the counter. Instead, remedies like steam inhalation, using a humidifier, and ensuring proper rest are far safer. Parents must also understand if medication is even needed.”

This advice underscores the need for parental awareness, self-medicating children can worsen the condition rather than helping it.

Natural Remedies for Cough and Cold in Kids

Instead of relying on syrups, experts suggest these safe, natural remedies:

1. Warm Honey Water (above 1 year old): Helps soothe the throat and reduce coughing.

2. Ginger Tulsi Tea: Mild and effective in clearing congestion (for older children).

3. Steam Inhalation: Adding a pinch of ajwain (carom seeds) or eucalyptus oil to steam can ease nasal blockage.

4. Turmeric Milk: Known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

5. Saline Drops: Gentle saline solution can clear nasal passages safely.

ALSO READ | 10 Proven Home Remedies To Instantly Relieve Cough, Cold, And Sore Throat Naturally



What to Eat and Avoid During Season Changes

To strengthen immunity and reduce the risk of seasonal illnesses, experts recommend:

Foods to Include:

1. Fruits rich in Vitamin C (oranges, amla, guava) for stronger immunity.

2. Warm soups and broths to keep the throat and chest clear.

3. Protein-rich foods like lentils, paneer, and eggs (for non-vegetarians).

4. Spices like turmeric, ginger, and black pepper for their anti-inflammatory properties.

Foods to Avoid:

1. Cold drinks, ice creams, and refrigerated foods which may aggravate cough.

2. Processed and packaged foods high in preservatives.

3. Oily or fried foods that are hard to digest and may lower immunity.

Investigation Underway

According to Dr Gunnade, samples have been sent to labs, but reports are pending. Meanwhile, a 10-bed ward has been set up in Chhindwara, and five children have been referred to Government Medical College, Nagpur, for treatment. A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and state-level experts are monitoring the situation.

District Collector Sheelendra Singh assured that the administration is alert and working with health officials to prevent further tragedies.

The heartbreaking deaths in Chhindwara highlight the dangers of over-the-counter cough syrups for children. Experts unanimously advise against their use, recommending natural remedies, safe home practices, and medical consultation instead. Parents must stay vigilant, strengthen their child’s immunity during seasonal shifts, and always consult doctors before giving any medication.