Neurosurgery is the super speciality in the medical field that deals with the treatment or the recovery of disorders that may affect any portion of the nervous system which includes the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, etc.

Skull base neurosurgery is a type of surgery that deals with the growth and abnormalities in the skull base, which is at the bottom part of the skull that contains the spinal cord, blood vessels, and nerves. It can be performed in two ways.

Dr Amit Dhakoji, HOD and Consultant Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune shares 6 key facts about skull base neurosurgery for brain tumors.

Two Main Approaches:

1. Open Surgery- It is the procedure which requires incisions to be taken in the facial area and skull.

2. Minimally invasive skull base surgery- It is the procedure without incisions or marks on the head and which will allow doctors to perform the surgery through the nose. It can treat a wide range of conditions including Traumatic brain injury, Pituitary Tumour, Cerebrospinal fluid leaks, etc.

Accurate Access to Key Areas:

Areas of the brain that are difficult to access can be reached by skull-based neurosurgery. Because of the important blood vessels and nerves in this area, accuracy is important for preventing problems and maintaining function.

Treatment for Multiple Conditions:

As an alternative to brain cancers, this kind of surgery is used to treat pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leakage, and traumatic brain injuries. To reduce recovery time, the minimally invasive method is common for these treatments.

Advanced Safety Tools:

By giving surgeons access to real-time images and three-dimensional (3D) representations of the surgical site, technologies such as intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and virtual reality help to improve safety and accuracy during intricate surgeries.

Visualization in High Definition:

Endoscopes are small cameras that resemble tubes and are commonly used by surgeons to take clear pictures of the operative site. They can work more precisely and with fewer risks due to this technology.

Reduced Risks and Quicker Recovery

Compared to open brain surgery, minimally invasive skull base surgery typically speeds up recovery and lowers the risk of complications. Minimally invasive operations frequently lead to shorter hospital stays and a quicker return to normal activities, however, recovery times vary.

A significant development in the treatment of complicated brain tumors and other serious disorders affecting the base of the skull is skull-base neurosurgery. Compared to open surgery, this method offers safer, more accurate treatment with shorter recovery periods and fewer risks because of possibilities for minimally invasive procedures and the application of state-of-the-art technology. Skull-based neurosurgery gives patients with diseases in this difficult location hope for better results, more efficient treatment, and a speedier return to normal life.