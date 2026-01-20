6 School-Related Challenges Children With ADHD Face In India

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental condition, affecting about 5 to 10% of school-aged kids in India. For these students, the traditional, high-stress academic environment in Indian schools often presents a unique set of challenges. ADHD does not indicate a lack of intelligence or self-control; rather, it reflects a variation in how the brain manages attention, impulse control, and activity levels.

Understanding these specific challenges is the vital first step in building an inclusive and supportive educational framework.

The Six Core Challenges in the Indian Classroom

The six primary challenges encountered by students with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Indian classrooms as shared by Dr. Sonam Kothari, Pediatric Neurologist, Co- founder and CEO of Butterfly Learnings:

1. Staying Focused on Repetitive Tasks: ADHD children have a problem maintaining focus on tasks that involve repetitive monotony, such as rote-lectured lessons and note-taking. These children tend to zone out, make numerous careless mistakes, and are often unable to complete assignments, hence performing poorly.

2. Key Problems with Hyperactivity and Staying Still: The hyperactivity aspect of ADHD makes it challenging for students to sit still and be quiet for a sufficient amount of time without movement, which results in what may be seen as and classified as defiant and disruptive behaviors. This often leads to extreme exclusion and discipline for what may truly be ADHD symptoms.

3. Issues with Impulsivity in Social Situations: The impulsiveness exhibited by elementary-aged children makes them act without thinking, which leads to them breaking into conversations, having emotional outbursts, and interrupting an educational exchange with a peer. The impacts of this are not only difficult for a teacher trying to lead a class, but also cause enormous social problems at playgrounds and in informal peer groupings, resulting in the lack of peers willing to participate in circles of play or friendship.

4. Organization and Time Management: They find it challenging to keep their workspace tidy and often have difficulty breaking down large projects into smaller, more manageable parts. The rigorous school curriculum in India exacerbates this issue, leading to a persistent pattern of missing deadlines and misplacing school items.

5. Routine Changes Devastate Children with ADHD: Children thrive on a consistent routine, but even minor changes like switching subjects or moving from the classroom to the playground can be quite disconcerting. These unexpected shifts can trigger anxiety and behavioral problems, making it difficult for the child to remain engaged and attentive.

6. Shortage of Teacher Training and Supporting Structures: Many teachers do not have adequate training concerning ADHD, and thus, symptoms are viewed as willful misbehavior rather than a neurological difference. This lack of knowledge filters down to a lack of early diagnosis and the absence of appropriate flexible classroom strategies.

A pediatric neurologist comments on the necessity of school-based participation, highlighting that the reaction must not be punitive but should include adaptation, organization, and positive reinforcement. This adjustment must be made. Indeed, the philosophy must be, to adapt the educational context to the learner. To do this, the school must first provide structure and consistency.

This means that an external set of organizational skills must be provided that the child lacks, such as clear rules, sitting at the front away from competing distractions, and warnings before all transitions. Teachers must adapt their teaching and assign smaller pieces of work. Learning must be adjusted to smaller steps for larger tasks, instructions should be given one part at a time, there should be opportunities for brief, non-disruptive movement breaks, or fidget tools should be used to control excessive energy. Furthermore, instructions should provide multiple channels for feedback, and students should be asked to repeat instructions to ensure they know what to do.

Also, schools should try to integrate and emphasize positive behavior support. A focus on negative behavior alone is detrimental to a child’s self-image. From a neurological standpoint, systems that encourage positive behavior, such as daily report cards and token systems that reward staying on task, are vital. Teachers can use non-verbal techniques and signals to redirect students discreetly, avoiding public humiliation. Last, and perhaps most importantly, is a systematic shift to an ongoing culture of teacher training and empathy.

Teachers need training to learn that ADHD is a neurological difference, and to shift away from the idea that the child "won't" follow the rules to an understanding that they "can't" without support. This training helps facilitate collaboration with parents to develop and implement accommodation plans, and helps teachers to be the first line of support for timely referrals, ensuring children with ADHD receive the scaffolding they need to thrive.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)