60 Students Fall Ill After Mid-Day Meal In Bihar School, Investigation Underway

Patna: At least 60 students of Shri Chandpur Primary School in Harnaut block fell ill on Friday after consuming a mid-day meal.

The students complained of stomach-ache and vomiting around two hours after consuming the mead day meal.

The students suspect that the boiled eggs served during lunch may have caused the illness.

Upon receiving the information, local health officials rushed to the school and transported the affected students to Kalyan Vigha Referral Hospital.

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Singh, who led the treatment, confirmed that the students were recovering well.

BPM Manish Kumar reported that 25 students were discharged, while the remaining would be sent home soon.

District Education Officer (DEO) Rajkumar stated that an investigation is underway to determine if the issue stemmed from poor food quality or negligence in preparation.

The education department has assured that monitoring processes will be tightened to eliminate negligence in food preparation and distribution.

“Food samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” Rajkumar said.

Authorities have assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The mid-day meal program is crucial for nutritional support to school children, and incidents like these raise serious concerns about food safety and hygiene in government schools.

Following the incident, parents and local citizens have raised serious concerns over the quality of the mid-day meal provided in government schools.

Parents insist that children’s health cannot be compromised and have urged authorities to conduct regular quality checks on the food served in schools.

They also demanded strict monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure that children receive safe and nutritious meals.

The district administration has taken the matter seriously and instructed officials to strengthen oversight of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.