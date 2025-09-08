For parents, first advice is simple: resist doing too much. The pressure to plan every detail choosing the “best” school, insisting on the “right” subjects, and curating a flawless college application can backfire. Careers are not the result of a single decision; they grow and evolve through trial, error, and unexpected turns.

This is where the DYL framework helps. Instead of offering prescriptions, it provides tools for exploration. Parents can play a supportive role by asking open-ended questions that encourage reflection as shared by Navyug Mohnot, CEO, QAI Global. Stanford-trained Life Design Educator, Certified Coach, and Facilitator, such as:

• What gives you energy?

• What kind of problems would you like to work on?

• If there were no risks, what would you try?

These questions move the conversation away from fixed outcomes and toward discovery. One of the key DYL principles is “prototyping” encouraging small, low-stakes experiments before big commitments. A short internship, a weekend project, or shadowing someone at work often gives more clarity than months of overthinking.

Navyug adds, "While teaching Stanford’s Designing Your Life (DYL) program at Ashoka University, ISB, and NID, I have met countless capable students who are stressed about “making the right choice.” The challenge is that many of them believe there is only one correct path, and any deviation would be a mistake."

Parents can also shift how success is defined. Research by Harvard’s Making Caring Common Project shows that teenagers feel happiest when parents value qualities like kindness, curiosity, and persistence over grades. A simple message of “you’re enough” not only reassures them but also liberates them from the constant chase for perfection.

Navyug shares, "My own life is proof that detours can lead to meaningful opportunities. I returned to India without completing my PhD in the U.S. because another opportunity felt right. It wasn’t the “plan,” but it turned out to be the right move for me. Teens should know that life need not follow a straight path it unfolds through drafts, revisions, and new directions."

So, when your teenager feels anxious about the future, give them room to try, stumble, and learn. Share your own experiences of changing course. When they begin to see life as a design process rather than a pass-or-fail test, they become more resilient, optimistic, and ready to build a future that is truly their own.

While parents may feel the urge to “fix” these worries, what truly helps is offering support that nurtures resilience. Here are some key approaches as shared by Aditi Moghe, Counseling Psychologist, Founder – The Art of Flourishing:

1. Listen before offering solutions

Adolescents often hold back from sharing because they fear being judged or dismissed. Simply listening without rushing to give advice allows them to feel heard and understood sometimes, that validation itself reduces their anxiety.

2. Shift focus to what can be controlled

Future worries often involve “what if” scenarios beyond anyone’s control. Parents can guide teens to set realistic, short-term goals such as building a study routine, practicing a skill, or applying for opportunities. Small steps help build confidence and create a sense of agency.

3. Model healthy coping

Teens notice how parents respond to stress and uncertainty. Demonstrating calm problem- solving, practicing mindfulness, or using constructive coping strategies encourages them to adopt similar habits.

4. Normalize setbacks

Failure and redirection are natural parts of growth. Sharing personal experiences of challenges and how you overcame them an make uncertainty feel less intimidating and more manageable.

5. Encourage balance and routine

Adequate sleep, physical activity, and time away from screens reduce overall stress. A balanced lifestyle equips teens to manage anxious thoughts more effectively.

6. It’s Okay to Quit Sometimes

While perseverance is important, it’s equally vital to recognize when something isn’t working despite repeated effort. Many teens push themselves to the point of burnout because they feel quitting equals failure. As parents, we can help reframe this by showing that letting go of what no longer serves them is also a strength. Quitting an unhealthy friendship, dropping an activity that brings only stress, or changing an approach that isn’t working doesn’t mean giving up it means making space for healthier and more fulfilling opportunities.



7. Try the “Future Self Letter” activity

One exercise I often suggest to both parents and teens is writing a short letter from their “future self” five years ahead. Encourage your teen to imagine what that version of themselves would say what challenges they overcame, what they are proud of, and what advice they would give their present self. Parents can try this alongside their teen to model openness. This simple activity shifts focus from fear to possibility and help teens realize that their future is not fixed but something they can actively shape.

Aditi also adds, "As a psychologist, I have seen that what teenagers remember most is not the solutions offered to them, but the steady presence of parents who truly listen, encourage, and believe in their ability to grow!"

Anxiety about the future will not vanish entirely it is a natural part of growing up. But with consistent support, empathy, and practical tools, parents can empower their teenagers to face tomorrow with resilience, confidence, and hope.