BEETROOT SHOTS

7 Beetroot Shot Recipes For 7 Days That Help In Weight Management, Digestion, And Fitness Goals

Boost your health with 7 unique beetroot shot recipes for each day of the week. These shots support weight management, digestion, and overall fitness goals. From classic beetroot & lemon to refreshing beetroot & mint, each recipe is simple and nutritious. Incorporate these easy shots into your daily routine for energy, detox, and vitality.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
7 Beetroot Shot Recipes For 7 Days That Help In Weight Management, Digestion, And Fitness GoalsPic Credit: Freepik

Beetroot is not just a vibrant vegetable—it is a powerhouse of nutrition packed with iron, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Drinking beetroot shots daily can help boost energy, improve digestion, support heart health, and even give a natural glow to your skin.

To keep your routine exciting, here are 7 unique beetroot shot recipes for each day of the week:-

Monday: Classic Beetroot & Lemon Shot

Start your week with a simple detox.

Blend fresh beetroot with lemon juice and a pinch of rock salt. This shot helps in flushing out toxins, kickstarting your metabolism, and giving you an energy boost for the day.

Tuesday: Beetroot & Ginger Immunity Shot

Fight off infections naturally.

Mix beetroot with fresh ginger and a dash of honey. Ginger’s anti-inflammatory properties combined with beetroot’s iron content make this shot great for strengthening immunity.

Wednesday: Beetroot & Carrot Glow Shot

Midweek calls for a skin refresh.

Blend beetroot, carrot, and a few drops of lemon. Carrots bring in beta-carotene, while beetroot improves blood circulation, resulting in glowing skin.

Thursday: Beetroot & Apple Energy Shot

Boost stamina and stay active.

Combine beetroot and apple for a naturally sweet energy shot. Apples add fiber, while beetroot enhances oxygen supply in the body—perfect for workouts or long working days.

(Also Read: How To Incorporate Beetroot Into Your Daily Diet: Easy And Delicious Ways To Boost Nutrition, Energy, And Overall Health)

Friday: Beetroot & Mint Refreshing Shot

End your week with a cool, refreshing blend.

Crush beetroot with mint leaves and add a squeeze of lime. This drink not only hydrates but also aids digestion, making it ideal before a heavy weekend meal.

Saturday: Beetroot & Cucumber Detox Shot

Cleanse and refresh your body.

Mix beetroot with cucumber and a sprinkle of black salt. This cooling shot helps in hydration, detoxification, and maintaining electrolyte balance.

Sunday: Beetroot & Orange Vitamin C Shot

Recharge and strengthen for the new week.

Blend beetroot with fresh orange juice for a tangy, vitamin-packed shot. This combination improves immunity, skin health, and keeps you refreshed.

Incorporating beetroot shots into your daily routine can bring remarkable changes to your health and lifestyle. With these 7 different recipes, you can enjoy variety while ensuring your body gets the nutrients it needs every day.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

