7 Best carbs to help manage diabetes

Carbohydrates are not your enemy — they’re your friend. Your body receives energy from carbohydrates. However, carbs are not all created equal. The idea is to choose whole, unprocessed carbohydrates over refined options and simple sugars if you have diabetes. Carbohydrates that are high in fibre and minerals must be consumed since they digest more slowly and release energy gradually.

Here are seven good sources of carbohydrates, along with advice on how to use them to maintain a healthy blood sugar level, to get you started.

1. Sweet Potato

A healthy alternative is a sweet potato. It is more nutrient-dense and digests more gradually, making it good for those with diabetes. For improved calorie control, eat your food boiled, roasted, or baked.

2. Oats

The healthiest habit you could form is eating oats for breakfast. Choose a savoury recipe rather than a sweeter one. Add whatever vegetables you like. Due to their diverse carbohydrate composition, oats nourish without affecting blood sugar levels.

3. Apples and Pears

Both of these fruits are low in sugar and high in fibre. Consume them fresh rather than in the form of juices, which lack fibre.

4. Brown Rice

Compared to white rice, which is a refined version, whole brown rice is a superior choice for meals. In its kernel, it has more minerals and fibre.

5. Yoghurt

Good old- Dahi is easy on the stomach, rich in probiotics, calcium, and protein, and contains very few carbs. It helps to build bones while boosting immunity. Learn more about yoghurt's health advantages.

6. Squash Vegetables

Among the healthiest vegetables for diabetics are pumpkin, butternut squash, and other types. They are high in fibre and essential minerals including manganese, vitamin C, and beta-carotene, which the body turns into vitamin A, which supports healthy vision and skin.

7. Dairy

Just because you have diabetes doesn't mean you should forgo milk and cheese. Both foods have a high nutritious content despite having a low carbohydrate content. Find out which type of dairy works best for your meal plan and blood sugar objectives by speaking with your healthcare professional.

You don't have to give up carbohydrates if you have diabetes. To control your blood sugar levels and eat the proper carbs for diabetes, you need to make wiser decisions and practise mindful eating.

