7 Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease You Shouldn’t Ignore
These signs on their own may not seem serious, and they don’t always mean Parkinson’s. But if you or a loved one notices a few of these symptoms together, don’t ignore them. Talking to a doctor early can help you get the right support, care, and information.
Trending Photos
Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects how your brain controls movement. It usually starts slowly, and many people don’t realise something is wrong. The early signs may seem small, but they can be important. If you or someone close to you is experiencing these changes, it’s good to speak to a doctor.
Here are 7 early signs of Parkinson’s disease to watch out for as shared by Dr. Hema Krishna P, Consultant - Neurology, Parkinson's and Movement Disorders, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore:
1. Shaking or Trembling
A small shake in your hand, finger, or chin especially when you're resting can be an early warning. It may be light at first and easy to miss.
2. Handwriting Gets Smaller
Have you noticed your handwriting becoming tiny and harder to read? This change, called micrographia, can be one of the first signs.
3. Loss of Smell
If you have trouble smelling strong scents like coffee, soap, or flowers and it’s not because of a cold as it might be linked to Parkinson’s.
4. Trouble Sleeping
Are you kicking, punching, or falling out of bed while dreaming? Acting out dreams in your sleep could be more than just restlessness as it may be a sign of something deeper.
5. Stiffness or Trouble Moving
If your body feels stiff, or your arms don’t swing naturally when you walk, that may be more than just tiredness. It could mean your muscles aren’t moving as freely.
6. Soft or Flat Voice
Does your voice sound quieter than usual? Have people said you sound hoarse or monotone? Many people with early Parkinson’s speak more softly without noticing it.
7. Less Facial Expression
Others may ask if you're feeling sad or tired and even when you’re not. Parkinson’s can cause your face to look less expressive, as if you’re wearing a mask.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv