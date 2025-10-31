Advertisement
INDOOR AIR QUALITY

7 Easy Ways To Improve Indoor Air Quality At Home Without An Air Purifier This Winter

Breathe cleaner and fresher air this winter with these 7 simple and effective tips to improve your home’s indoor air quality no air purifier needed. Learn easy natural ways to reduce pollution and create a healthier living space.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As winter approaches, indoor air quality (AQI) often takes a hit due to poor ventilation, pollution, and increased use of heating appliances.
  • You don’t need an expensive air purifier to enjoy cleaner air indoors.
  • By following these simple and effective tips from adding plants to improving ventilation you can naturally enhance your home’s air quality.
7 Easy Ways To Improve Indoor Air Quality At Home Without An Air Purifier This WinterPic Credit: Freepik

As winter approaches, indoor air quality (AQI) often takes a hit due to poor ventilation, pollution, and increased use of heating appliances. While air purifiers can help, they aren’t the only solution. With a few simple and affordable changes, you can significantly improve the air you breathe inside your home.

Here are seven easy ways to control indoor AQI without using an air purifier and keep your home fresh and healthy this winter:-

1. Keep Windows Open During Low Pollution Hours

While it might seem counterintuitive during winter, proper ventilation is essential for maintaining air quality.

Open your windows early in the morning or late evening when outdoor pollution levels are lower.

Allowing cross-ventilation for even 10–15 minutes daily can help reduce the buildup of indoor pollutants such as carbon dioxide, VOCs, and dust particles.

Pro Tip: Check your local AQI before opening windows using reliable apps or government websites.

2. Add Indoor Plants That Purify Air Naturally

Certain indoor plants can act as natural air filters. They absorb toxins and release fresh oxygen, improving overall AQI indoors.

Some great choices include Aloe Vera, Areca Palm, Peace Lily, Spider Plant, and Snake Plant.

Place them in living areas, bedrooms, and near windows for maximum impact.

Pro Tip: Don’t overwater plants — too much moisture can encourage mold growth.

3. Keep Your Home Dust-Free

Dust particles often carry allergens, mites, and pollutants that worsen indoor air.

Vacuum regularly using HEPA filter vacuums.

Use microfiber cloths for cleaning surfaces to trap dust instead of spreading it around.

Wash curtains, sofa covers, and bedsheets frequently to reduce dust accumulation.

Pro Tip: Avoid dry sweeping — it lifts dust into the air instead of removing it.

4. Use Natural Air Fresheners

Most commercial air fresheners release harmful chemicals (VOCs) that worsen indoor AQI.

Replace them with natural alternatives like essential oil diffusers, simmering herbs, or lemon and baking soda mixtures.

You can also use activated charcoal bags or coffee grounds to absorb bad odors and toxins.

Pro Tip: Lavender, eucalyptus, and citrus oils not only freshen the air but also have calming effects.

5. Control Humidity Levels

Excess humidity can lead to mold growth, while too little can irritate the respiratory tract.

Use dehumidifiers or silica gel packets to manage moisture in damp areas.

Boiling water occasionally or keeping bowls of water near heaters can balance humidity in dry environments.

Pro Tip: Aim for 30–50% humidity for the best indoor air balance.

6. Reduce Indoor Pollution Sources

Be mindful of what you bring into your home — many items release harmful chemicals.

Avoid burning candles made from paraffin wax; choose soy-based or beeswax alternatives.

Limit incense burning and smoking indoors.

Opt for eco-friendly cleaning products and low-VOC paints to reduce chemical emissions.

Pro Tip: Use kitchen chimneys and exhaust fans while cooking to remove smoke and gases.

7. Incorporate Natural Ventilation and Air-Cleansing Fabrics

Use light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen for curtains and upholstery. These don’t trap dust as much as synthetics do.

Allow sunlight to enter rooms daily — it helps kill bacteria and reduces dampness.

Cross-ventilation combined with sunlight is one of the best natural air purifiers.

Pro Tip: Rearrange furniture to improve airflow and prevent blocked ventilation paths.

You don’t need an expensive air purifier to enjoy cleaner air indoors. By following these simple and effective tips — from adding plants to improving ventilation you can naturally enhance your home’s air quality. Remember, a few mindful daily habits can go a long way in keeping your living space fresh, pollution-free, and healthy all winter long.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
