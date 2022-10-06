7 food items to lower your blood sugar level naturally - check list and regulate diabetes

High blood sugar levels can affect your kidneys, heart, and other organs and if left unregulated, can turn fatal. While sometimes it's hereditary - which we don't have control over - making lifestyle changes can work wonders, especially earlier in life. The right diet and regular exercise are important in keeping sugar levels of blood in check. If you want to prevent diabetes, or if you are a diabetic looking to regulate your blood sugar levels, here are 7 food items that can be highly beneficial. Check below:

Chia and flax seeds

For those who are diabetics, chia seeds and flax seeds can work wonders. Packed with fiber and having low digestible carbs, chia seeds can be very effective in managing body weight and lowering sugar levels in the blood. Flax seeds need to be grounded - don't have whole flax seeds - and are again helpful in improving blood sugar control.

Apple Cider Vinegar

One of the famed benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV) lies in its ability to aid weight loss. It is also known to lower blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. According to reports, ACV improves insulin sensitivity and brings down blood sugar levels. While ingesting ACV, remember it is a fermented acetic acid and has high acidity. So have it in small quantities and mixed with water.

Okra (bhindi)

Rich in blood sugar-diminishing compounds such as flavonoids and polysaccharides, okra - also known as bhindi - is very good for diabetics. Okra contains compounds that are known to lower blood sugar levels.

Broccoli

When broccoli is chewed or chopped, a plant compound called sulforaphane is produced. Sulforaphane is capable of reducing blood sugar as it has a significant anti-diabetic effect, research studies have found. Broccoli increases insulin sensitivity and helps to lower blood sugar levels.

Nuts and nut butter

Studies have shown that nuts like almonds and peanuts and nut butter made with them have a significant role in reducing blood sugar levels and helping people who have type 2 diabetes. Just like chia seeds, nuts are packed with fiber and having low digestible carbs. But if you are watching your weight, remember to have them in moderation.

Eggs

If you eat eggs, this can be again very helpful in controlling your diabetes. Eggs are a great source of healthy fats, which in turn help control diabetes. Eggs improve insulin sensitivity and lower inflammation. The yolk contains most of the nutrients, so be sure to include that in your diet.

Beans and lentils

These are not just nutrient-rich, Lentils and beans are high in resistant starch and soluble fibre. They slow down the digestion process and this prevents blood sugar fluctuation, thus improving the sugar levels post meal. Not just in managing sugar levels, regular consumption of beans and lentils can protect against the development of diabetes, studies have shown.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)