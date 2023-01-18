7 foods to boost your sex drive and improve sexual stamina - check list

In our modern fast-paced yet sedentary and stressful lives, sex drive, libido, and sexual performance often go for a toss, thus affecting our intimate relationship. While one needs to visit a medical expert in case of major troubles, here are some natural aphrodisiacs - foods that can boost your sex life by stimulating sexual desire. Let's have a look.

Sexual stimulators: Food to improve libido

Check out the list of food that can boost your sex life:

Walnuts

Rich in omega-3s and zinc, walnuts are excellent for improving your libido. Walnuts are also known to improve fertility by boosting sperm quality and vitality.

Apples

The "forbidden" fruit might keep the doctors away, but will definitely draw your partners near if studies are to be believed! Apples contain phloridzin, a molecule that is similar to estradiol, the major female sex hormone. According to a study conducted in 2014, there is a potential relationship between regular daily apple consumption and better sexuality in young women. It can also help improve people's sexual stamina.

Chocolates

For ages, chocolate has been considered an aphrodisiac. Studies show that chocolates can help in the production of chemicals like serotonin, which can have mood-lifting and aphrodisiac effects. So have that piece of chocolate to seek bigger sexual pleasure. Go for dark chocolates.

Oysters

For hundreds of years, oysters have been considered an aphrodisiac. Oysters are rich in zinc, which is important for male sexual function and fertility. It is high in omega-3s which improves blood flow and might prevent erectile dysfunction. While direct effects on libido have not been proven, the compounds that this delicacy contains can improve sexual performance.

Strawberries

Strawberry seeds are loaded with zinc and zinc is especially essential for good sex in both men and women. Apart from this, strawberries are high in Vitamin C which can also have a positive impact on boosting libido.

Watermelon

This summer fruit is also very good for the libido. Rich in citrulline, an amino acid that aids blood vessels, leading to a better erection, watermelon is touted to be especially good for men's sexual health.

Saffron

This is another compound that has been since ancient times as a natural aphrodisiac. It can improve your sex drive and performance in bed.

