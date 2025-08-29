7 Health Risks And Side Effects Of Eating Raw Onions That Everyone Should Know About
Raw onions are nutritious but can cause side effects if consumed in excess. They may lead to digestive issues, heartburn, bad breath, and allergic reactions. Certain compounds can also affect blood sugar and increase bleeding risk. Understanding these risks helps you enjoy onions safely as part of a balanced diet.
Onions are a staple in kitchens worldwide, praised for their flavor and health benefits. Raw onions, in particular, are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and compounds like quercetin that boost immunity and reduce inflammation. However, consuming them in excess or for certain individuals can lead to side effects.
Here are 7 side effects of eating raw onions you must know:-
1. Digestive Issues
Raw onions contain fructans, a type of carbohydrate that can be hard to digest. Overconsumption may cause bloating, gas, or even stomach cramps, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
2. Heartburn and Acid Reflux
Onions can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus. This may trigger heartburn, acid reflux, or discomfort in sensitive individuals.
3. Bad Breath
Raw onions have sulfur compounds that are absorbed into the bloodstream and exhaled through the lungs, causing strong, lingering breath odor.
4. Allergic Reactions
Some people may develop allergic reactions to raw onions, such as skin rashes, itching, or even swelling. Severe reactions, though rare, require immediate medical attention.
5. Increased Risk of Bleeding
Onions have natural blood-thinning properties due to their antiplatelet effects. Excessive consumption can increase bleeding risk, especially for people on blood-thinning medications.
6. Lowered Blood Sugar Levels
While beneficial for diabetics in moderation, raw onions can sometimes cause a sudden drop in blood sugar if eaten in large quantities, leading to dizziness or fatigue.
7. Eye Irritation
Chopping or consuming raw onions releases sulfur compounds that can irritate the eyes, causing tears, burning, or discomfort.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
