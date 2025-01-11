7 Key Facts About Cervical Cancer Every Woman Should Know

Cervical cancer is a serious health issue that primarily affects women, yet it remains one of the most preventable forms of cancer. By understanding these seven key facts, women can take steps to protect themselves and promote early detection, which remains the best defense against cervical cancer.

Here are seven important facts shared by Dr. Meenu Walia, Vice-Chairman - Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj about cervical cancer that every woman should know:

1. Cervical Cancer Develops in the Cells of the Cervix

Cervical cancer starts in the cells of the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus that connects to the vagina. The cervix plays a critical role in the reproductive system by allowing the passage of sperm into the uterus and serving as a barrier during childbirth. The cancer develops when abnormal cells in the cervix grow uncontrollably. Most cervical cancers are linked to persistent infection with certain types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted virus.

2. HPV Infection is the Leading Cause

Persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV is the most significant risk factor for cervical cancer. There are more than 100 types of HPV, but only a few, including HPV-16 and HPV-18, are known to cause most cases of cervical cancer. HPV infections are incredibly common and, in most cases, are cleared by the body’s immune system without causing harm. However, in some women, the virus can persist, leading to abnormal cell changes in the cervix, which may eventually develop into cancer over time.

3. Early Detection Saves Lives

Cervical cancer often has no obvious symptoms in its early stages, which is why routine screening is so important. The Pap smear (or Pap test) and the HPV test are key tools used to detect cervical abnormalities before they develop into cancer. The Pap smear checks for abnormal cells in the cervix, whereas the HPV test identifies the presence of the virus. When detected early, cervical cancer is highly treatable, and women have a much higher chance of survival. Regular screenings can help identify precancerous changes, allowing for early intervention.

4. Vaccination Can Prevent Cervical Cancer

The HPV vaccine is one of the most effective preventive measures against cervical cancer. Vaccination protects against the types of HPV that are most likely to cause cervical cancer. The vaccine is recommended for both girls and boys at ages 11 or 12, but it can also be administered to older adolescents and young adults. While the vaccine does not cure existing HPV infections, it can prevent new infections, reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer in the future. Getting vaccinated before becoming sexually active is crucial, as HPV is spread through sexual contact.

5. Smoking Increases the Risk

Women who smoke have a higher risk of developing cervical cancer than those who do not smoke. Smoking weakens the immune system, making it harder for the body to clear HPV infections. It also introduces harmful chemicals that can damage the DNA of cervical cells, increasing the likelihood of abnormal cell changes. If you smoke, quitting can significantly reduce your risk of cervical cancer and improve your overall health.

6. Age and Other Risk Factors Matter

Cervical cancer most commonly affects women between the ages of 35 and 44, although it can occur at any age. Women who have multiple sexual partners or who began having sex at a young age are at higher risk of contracting HPV. Other risk factors include having a weakened immune system (such as those with HIV or those who take immunosuppressive medications), long-term use of birth control pills, and a history of other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). While HPV infection is common, most women with HPV will never develop cervical cancer, so regular screenings are critical to monitor changes and detect potential issues early.

7. Treatment Options Are Effective, Especially When Detected Early

Cervical cancer is highly treatable when diagnosed at an early stage. Treatment options depend on the stage of cancer, but they typically include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. For women diagnosed with precancerous changes, procedures such as a loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) or cryotherapy can remove abnormal tissue and prevent the development of cancer. In advanced stages, a combination of radiation and chemotherapy may be used to treat the cancer. Advances in treatment have significantly improved survival rates for women with cervical cancer.

If detected early, cervical cancer is both preventable and treatable. Women should take proactive steps to reduce their risk, including getting the HPV vaccine, attending regular screenings, and avoiding smoking. Being informed about the risks and preventive measures can help women make empowered decisions regarding their health and well-being. Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider, combined with healthy lifestyle choices, can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer and improve overall health outcomes.