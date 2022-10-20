7 vegan foods that will help you lose weight and reduce belly fat - check list

A diet based on plants, including vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits, and foods made from plants comprise a vegan diet. Foods that come from animals - from meat, eggs, dairy and other dairy products - are not consumed by Vegans. If you are looking to lose some stubborn fat and are a vegan, here are seven food items that you should have.



Nuts:

Rich in monounsaturated fats and protein, nuts are one of the healthiest vegan food items when you are watching your weight. If you are having a salad or even yoghurt, add almonds or walnuts. This will add to the crunch and taste and is very healthy!

Oats:

Yes, it's hyped but it's effective! The complex carbohydrates keep us energised while the soluble fibre helps lower cholesterol levels. You can innovate and use oats in smoothies or even make an omelette!

Also read: Ayurvedic tips for a healthy, guilt-free Diwali - check detailed plan and herbal tea recipe

Quinoa:

This is another effective item for weight loss. Rich in protein, fibre and vitamins, this food is a very good choice when you are looking to lose weight as it aids your body to absorb the fat instead of storing them. It's versatile and can be used in different forms.

Cauliflower:

A cruciferous vegetable that's high in fibre, cauliflowers are known to be good for weight loss. It keeps you full but has low calories naturally. Experiment as per your taste and eat this veggie when looking to lose weight.

Apples:

The good, old apple can be a wise choice for vegans looking to lose weight. Sweet, crunchy, apples contain fibre and water that keeps you full for a longer period. As they say, an apple a day keeps the doctor away!

Pulses:

Beans and lentils and daal are a very good source of weight loss and an apt choice for vegans. Studies have shown that they can reduce belly fat, regulate blood sugar levels and are packed with fibre and protein.

Vegan Smoothie:

This smoothie will provide you with adequate protein and fibre when you are looking to lose weight. Take some tofu, almond or cashew milk, cooked oats, banana, honey and vanilla essence (optional). Blend them into a yummy smoothie and enjoy with some cashew or almonds sprinkled on top!

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)