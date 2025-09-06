Advertisement
7 YOGA EXERCISES

7 Yoga Exercises For Instant Back Pain Relief

Incorporating these yoga poses into your daily routine can lead to long-term relief and improved posture. Whether you’re looking for quick relief or preventive care, yoga is a powerful tool to support your back health naturally.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
7 Yoga Exercises For Instant Back Pain ReliefImage credit: Freepik

Back pain is one of the most common health complaints in today’s fast-paced world. Whether it stems from long hours at a desk, poor posture, or physical strain, it can disrupt your daily life and limit mobility. The good news? Yoga offers a natural, effective, and immediate way to ease that discomfort. Practicing specific yoga poses can help stretch tight muscles, improve spinal alignment, and promote relaxation.

Here are 7 yoga exercises that offer instant back pain relief—perfect for beginners and experienced yogis alike.

1. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Targets: Spine, neck, and shoulders

This gentle flow between two poses warms up the spine and relieves tension in the back and torso.

How to Do It:

  • Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.
  • Inhale, arch your back, drop your belly, and lift your head (Cow Pose).
  • Exhale, round your spine, tuck your chin, and pull your belly in (Cat Pose).
  • Repeat for 8–10 breaths.

Benefits: Enhances spinal flexibility and circulation, eases stiffness.

2. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Targets: Lower back, hips, thighs

This restorative pose gently stretches the lower back and provides a calming effect on the nervous system.

How to Do It:

  • Kneel on the floor, touch your big toes together, and sit back on your heels.
  • Lower your torso forward with arms extended or alongside your body.
  • Rest your forehead on the mat and breathe deeply for 1–2 minutes.

Benefits: Relieves tension in the back and hips, promotes relaxation.

3. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Targets: Full back, hamstrings, calves

This iconic pose elongates the spine and strengthens the entire back body.

How to Do It:

  • Begin in a tabletop position, then lift your hips up and back.
  • Straighten your legs as much as comfortable, pressing your heels toward the floor.
  • Hold for 5–7 breaths.

Benefits: Decompresses the spine, stretches the back and legs.

4. Supine Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Targets: Lower and mid-back, hips

This gentle spinal twist helps to realign and release tension in the spine.

How to Do It:

  • Lie on your back, hug your knees to your chest.
  • Drop both knees to one side while keeping shoulders grounded.
  • Extend your opposite arm and look over your shoulder.
  • Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.

Benefits: Releases spinal tightness, massages abdominal organs.

5. Sphinx Pose

Targets: Lower back, spine, chest

This beginner backbend is perfect for strengthening the spine without overstraining.

How to Do It:

  • Lie on your stomach, legs extended.
  • Prop your upper body on your forearms with elbows under shoulders.
  • Press into your palms and lift your chest gently.
  • Hold for 1–2 minutes.

Benefits: Stimulates the lower back, improves posture.

6. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Targets: Lower back, glutes, thighs

This pose strengthens the back while offering a mild inversion to decompress the spine.

How to Do It:

  • Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.
  • Press into your feet to lift your hips toward the ceiling.
  • Clasp hands under your back or keep arms at your sides.
  • Hold for 30 seconds, then slowly release.

Benefits: Strengthens lower back, stretches chest and spine.

7. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Targets: Lower back, legs, nervous system

This passive pose is excellent for decompressing the lower back and reducing tension.

How to Do It:

  • Sit sideways next to a wall, then swing your legs up the wall as you lie back.
  • Let your arms rest by your sides, palms up.
  • Stay in the pose for 5–10 minutes.

Benefits: Relieves lower back pressure, promotes circulation and relaxation.

Final Tips:

  • Breathe deeply during each pose to enhance relaxation.
  • Move gently—never force your body into a position.
  • If your pain persists, consult a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: Always listen to your body. If you have chronic or severe back pain, consult a doctor or physiotherapist before starting any new exercise routine.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

