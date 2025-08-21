7 Yoga Poses And Tips To Remove Double Chin

A double chin is one of the most common beauty concerns caused by excess fat, weak neck muscles, poor posture, or even genetics. While many turn to cosmetic treatments, yoga offers a natural and effective way to tone the jawline and reduce sagging.

With regular practice, yoga poses can help strengthen facial and neck muscles, improve blood circulation, and give your face a more sculpted appearance. Here are 7 yoga poses and tips to help you naturally reduce a double chin.

1. Simhasana (Lion Pose)

This powerful pose engages the face, neck, and jaw muscles.

Sit comfortably with your spine straight.

Inhale deeply, open your mouth wide, and extend your tongue.

Exhale while making a roaring sound like a lion.

Repeat 5–7 times.

Benefit: Tones the jawline and reduces fat under the chin.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Great for stretching the neck and toning the chin.

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest while keeping your elbows close to the body.

Tilt your head slightly backward and hold for 15–20 seconds.

Repeat 3–5 times.

Benefit: Strengthens neck muscles and improves posture.

3. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This asana engages the throat, neck, and back muscles.

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles.

Inhale and lift your chest and legs while pulling your ankles upward.

Look upward and hold for 15–20 seconds.

Benefit: Improves circulation and tones the chin area.

4. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

An excellent pose for stretching the front of the neck.

Kneel on the floor with knees hip-width apart.

Place palms on heels, arch your back, and look upward.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Benefit: Stretches the throat and reduces double chin fat.

5. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Targets the throat and jawline.

Lie on your back with legs straight.

Place palms under your hips, lift your chest, and tilt your head backward.

Rest the crown of your head lightly on the floor.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Benefit: Defines the jawline and stimulates thyroid function.

6. Jivha Bandha (Tongue Lock Pose)

A facial yoga exercise that directly works on the chin.

Sit comfortably and close your mouth.

Press your tongue against the roof of your mouth.

Keep your chin slightly tucked in and hold for 10–15 seconds.

Repeat 10 times.

Benefit: Strengthens jaw muscles and reduces a double chin.

7. Neck Rotations

A simple yet powerful exercise to tone the neck and chin.

Sit or stand straight.

Slowly rotate your neck clockwise and then anticlockwise.

Repeat 10 times in each direction.

Benefit: Improves blood flow and tones neck muscles.

Extra Tips to Reduce Double Chin Naturally