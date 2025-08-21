7 Yoga Poses And Tips To Remove Double Chin
Getting rid of a double chin naturally requires consistency and patience. Practicing these yoga poses daily, along with a balanced diet and lifestyle changes, can give you visible results over time. Not only will you notice a slimmer face, but your overall confidence will also get a natural boost.
Trending Photos
A double chin is one of the most common beauty concerns caused by excess fat, weak neck muscles, poor posture, or even genetics. While many turn to cosmetic treatments, yoga offers a natural and effective way to tone the jawline and reduce sagging.
With regular practice, yoga poses can help strengthen facial and neck muscles, improve blood circulation, and give your face a more sculpted appearance. Here are 7 yoga poses and tips to help you naturally reduce a double chin.
1. Simhasana (Lion Pose)
This powerful pose engages the face, neck, and jaw muscles.
- Sit comfortably with your spine straight.
- Inhale deeply, open your mouth wide, and extend your tongue.
- Exhale while making a roaring sound like a lion.
- Repeat 5–7 times.
Benefit: Tones the jawline and reduces fat under the chin.
2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
- Great for stretching the neck and toning the chin.
- Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.
- Inhale and lift your chest while keeping your elbows close to the body.
- Tilt your head slightly backward and hold for 15–20 seconds.
- Repeat 3–5 times.
Benefit: Strengthens neck muscles and improves posture.
3. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)
- This asana engages the throat, neck, and back muscles.
- Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles.
- Inhale and lift your chest and legs while pulling your ankles upward.
- Look upward and hold for 15–20 seconds.
Benefit: Improves circulation and tones the chin area.
4. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)
An excellent pose for stretching the front of the neck.
- Kneel on the floor with knees hip-width apart.
- Place palms on heels, arch your back, and look upward.
- Hold for 20–30 seconds.
Benefit: Stretches the throat and reduces double chin fat.
5. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
- Targets the throat and jawline.
- Lie on your back with legs straight.
- Place palms under your hips, lift your chest, and tilt your head backward.
- Rest the crown of your head lightly on the floor.
- Hold for 20–30 seconds.
Benefit: Defines the jawline and stimulates thyroid function.
6. Jivha Bandha (Tongue Lock Pose)
A facial yoga exercise that directly works on the chin.
- Sit comfortably and close your mouth.
- Press your tongue against the roof of your mouth.
- Keep your chin slightly tucked in and hold for 10–15 seconds.
- Repeat 10 times.
Benefit: Strengthens jaw muscles and reduces a double chin.
7. Neck Rotations
A simple yet powerful exercise to tone the neck and chin.
- Sit or stand straight.
- Slowly rotate your neck clockwise and then anticlockwise.
- Repeat 10 times in each direction.
Benefit: Improves blood flow and tones neck muscles.
Extra Tips to Reduce Double Chin Naturally
- Maintain a healthy diet rich in fiber and protein.
- Stay hydrated to prevent water retention.
- Practice good posture—avoid slouching.
- Massage your jawline with upward strokes using natural oils.
- Avoid excessive sugar and processed foods.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv