7 Yoga Poses That Really Work To Melt Lower Tummy Fat

Lower belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas to tone, and many people struggle with reducing it despite regular workouts. While spot reduction is a myth, targeted yoga asanas can help strengthen the core, improve digestion, reduce bloating, and tone the abdominal region over time. Yoga, when combined with a balanced diet and mindful lifestyle, is a powerful tool to sculpt your midsection — naturally and sustainably.

In this article, we’ll explore 7 effective yoga poses that specifically target the lower abdomen and help reduce that persistent tummy fat.

1. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

How it helps:

This pose massages the abdominal organs, improves digestion, and helps in relieving gas and bloating — all of which contribute to a flatter stomach.

How to do:

Lie on your back, legs extended.

Inhale and bring one knee toward your chest, clasping your hands around it.

Press the knee into your belly and lift your head toward your knee.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch legs.

Repeat 2–3 times per leg.

2. Navasana (Boat Pose)

How it helps:

Boat Pose directly engages the core muscles, especially the lower abdominal area, making it ideal for fat burning and muscle toning.

How to do:

Sit with your legs extended.

Lean back slightly and lift both legs off the floor, forming a "V" shape.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor.

Hold for 15–30 seconds. Breathe normally.

Repeat 3–5 times, gradually increasing hold time.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How it helps:

This pose stretches the abdominal muscles and helps burn belly fat while strengthening the spine and improving posture.

How to do:

Lie on your stomach, hands under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your upper body, keeping elbows slightly bent.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then slowly lower down.

Repeat 3–4 times.

4. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

How it helps:

Camel Pose stretches and strengthens the abdominal area, improves digestion, and tones the lower tummy.

How to do:

Kneel on the mat with knees hip-width apart.

Place your hands on your lower back or heels, pushing your hips forward.

Lean back and open your chest, keeping the neck relaxed.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Come back up slowly and repeat 2–3 times.

5. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

How it helps:

Bridge Pose activates the core and lower body muscles. It also improves metabolism and stimulates abdominal organs.

How to do:

Lie on your back, knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips up while pressing your arms into the ground.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply.

Lower gently and repeat 2–3 times.

6. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

How it helps:

This powerful backbend stretches and tones the abdominal region and helps reduce fat accumulation in the lower belly.

How to do:

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles.

Inhale and lift your chest and thighs off the ground.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Exhale and relax. Repeat 2–3 times.

7. Plank Pose (Kumbhakasana)

How it helps:

Though not a traditional yoga pose, the plank is widely practiced in modern yoga for core strengthening and fat burning.

How to do:

Start in a push-up position with your body in a straight line.

Engage your core and avoid sagging in the hips.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, increasing time as you progress.

Bonus Tips for Better Results:

Practice yoga daily: Consistency is key for noticeable changes.

Eat mindfully: Avoid processed foods, sugar, and late-night snacking.

Stay hydrated: Water aids digestion and reduces bloating.

Include breathing exercises: Pranayama can regulate metabolism and stress levels, both of which affect fat storage.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)