8 Early Warning Signs Of Colon Cancer You Should Never Ignore: From Constipation, Diarrohea To Hidden Symptoms

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is one of the most common cancers worldwide. While it often develops silently, the body usually gives early warning signs that should never be ignored. Recognising these symptoms at the right time can lead to early diagnosis, effective treatment, and even save lives.

Here are 8 important colon cancer warning signs to watch out for:-

1. Persistent Constipation

Occasional constipation is common, but frequent or long-lasting constipation may signal a blockage in the colon caused by a tumour. If lifestyle changes or diet adjustments don’t help, consult a doctor immediately.

2. Unexplained Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea that doesn’t improve after a few days could indicate irritation or changes in the colon lining due to cancer. Persistent loose stools, especially without infection or food intolerance, should be evaluated.

3. Blood in Stool

One of the clearest warning signs, blood in stool may appear bright red or dark and tarry. It could be mistaken for piles (hemorrhoids), but it’s important to get tested to rule out colon cancer.

4. Unexplained Weight Loss

If you are losing weight without changes in diet or exercise, it could be due to cancer cells consuming energy and affecting metabolism. Sudden, unexplained weight loss is a red flag.

5. Abdominal Pain or Cramps

Persistent cramps, bloating, or discomfort in the abdomen may indicate something more serious than indigestion. When pain is frequent and unexplained, medical advice is necessary.

6. Fatigue and Weakness

Colon cancer can cause chronic blood loss, leading to anaemia. This often results in constant tiredness, weakness, and lack of energy despite proper rest.

7. Narrow or Ribbon-Like Stools

Changes in the shape and size of stools, such as becoming very thin or pencil-like, may indicate a tumour obstructing the colon passage.

8. A Constant Urge to Pass Stool (Tenesmus)

A feeling of incomplete bowel emptying or repeated urges to pass stool even after going to the toilet can be linked to colon issues, including cancer.

Colon cancer is treatable when caught early. Paying attention to your body’s signals—like constipation, diarrhoea, blood in stool, or unexplained weight loss—can make a life-saving difference. Don’t delay seeking medical help if these symptoms persist.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)