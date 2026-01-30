Advertisement
MULTIGRAIN DIET

8 simple and effective ways to add multigrains to your daily diet without complicating your meals

Incorporating multigrains into your daily diet is easier than you think. These 8 simple and effective ways help you enjoy better digestion, energy, and overall health without complicating your meals.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated.
  • One simple change you can make is adding multigrains to your daily meals.
  • Multigrains are a mix of grains like wheat, oats, barley, millet, quinoa, and brown rice.
8 simple and effective ways to add multigrains to your daily diet without complicating your mealsPic Credit: Freepik

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. One simple change you can make is adding multigrains to your daily meals. Multigrains are a mix of grains like wheat, oats, barley, millet, quinoa, and brown rice. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them great for digestion, energy, and overall health.

Here are 8 easy and practical ways to include multigrains in your diet:-

1. Start Your Day With Multigrain Breakfasts

Replace refined cereals with multigrain porridge, oats, or muesli. You can add fruits, nuts, and seeds to make it tastier and more nutritious.

2. Choose Multigrain Rotis or Bread

Switch from regular refined flour to multigrain atta for rotis or choose multigrain bread for sandwiches. It keeps you full for longer and supports better digestion.

3. Cook Multigrain Rice Alternatives

Instead of white rice, try brown rice, quinoa, millet, or barley. These grains are high in fiber and help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

4. Add Multigrains to Snacks

Prepare healthy snacks like multigrain crackers, roasted grains, or homemade chivda using millets and oats. These are perfect for mid-day hunger without guilt.

5. Make Multigrain Dosas and Pancakes

Mix grains like ragi, oats, jowar, and rice to prepare dosas, pancakes, or cheelas. They are filling, tasty, and great for breakfast or dinner.

6. Use Multigrains in Soups and Salads

Add cooked barley, quinoa, or millets to soups and salads. They add texture, flavor, and a healthy dose of nutrients.

7. Try Multigrain Flour in Baking

Use multigrain flour while baking muffins, cookies, or cakes at home. It’s an easy way to make desserts slightly healthier without losing taste.

8. Experiment With Traditional Multigrain Dishes

Many traditional dishes already use multigrains, like khichdi made with millets, upma with broken wheat, or dalia. Bringing these back into your meals is both healthy and comforting.

Why Multigrains Are Good for You

Multigrains help improve digestion, support heart health, boost energy, and keep you full for longer. They are also beneficial for weight management and overall wellness.

Incorporating multigrains into your diet doesn’t require major changes. Small swaps like choosing multigrain bread or adding quinoa to salads can make a big difference over time. Start slow, mix different grains, and enjoy the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

