8-Step Guide To Safeguarding Your Kidney Health

Kidneys – the bean shaped organs are responsible for filtering toxins, regulating blood pressure, and maintaining fluid balance in the body. Most kidney diseases are preventable through simple lifestyle changes.

However, some kidney conditions are due to genetic factors or pregnancy-related complications and daily-life preventive measures may not be very useful in preventing these subset of kidney diseases.

Discussed, here are the 8 S’s of kidney health shared by Dr. Rashmi S R, Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road- some small and simple changes that can make a big difference:

1. Salt Intake– Excess salt intake can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of kidney disease. Generally, majority of the Indian households, have a daily salt consumption exceeding 8–10 grams, which is more than the recommended 6 grams per day. Reducing salt intake is beneficial for kidney health. Avoiding processed and junk food, and opting for home-cooked meals with minimal added salt can significantly help in reducing daily salt intake.

2. Sugar level monitoring – Diabetic individuals need to be mindful about their sugar levels as diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. Monitoring blood sugar levels through medications, a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial. Even non-diabetics benefit from reducing refined sugars and fast carbohydrates.

3. Spirits – Although there is no direct link between alcohol and kidney disease, excessive drinking combined with other risk factors like diabetes or high blood pressure can worsen kidney function, hence reducing or avoiding alcohol consumption is recommended.

4. Smoking –Tobacco in any form is harmful to the body. The effects of smoking are not just restricted to the heart and lungs; it can affect the kidney as well. —not just for your heart and lungs, but also for your kidneys. Smoking damages blood vessels, leading to reduced kidney function and a higher risk of kidney disease. Smoking can also worsen the progression of any existing kidney conditions.

5. Sedentary Lifestyle – Lack of physical activity contributes to obesity. Obesity is an established independent high-risk factor for many diseases including kidney diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and physical activity is paramount for kidney health.

6. Self-medication – Self-medication with over the counter syrups and tablets – particularly the painkillers, unprescribed supplements, and some alternative medicines can damage the kidneys over time. It is highly recommended to consult your doctor before taking any medication, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

7. Screening –Kidney disease is often asymptomatic in the early stages. Routine health check-ups including kidney function tests and blood pressure monitoring help detect problems early and prevent serious complications.

8. Staying Hydrated – The idea that drinking 3–4 liters of water daily is essential for kidney health is a myth. Unless advised by a doctor, it’s best to drink according to your thirst. Overhydration can strain the kidneys, just as dehydration can.