A Cup Of Ghee Coffee To Keep You Energised! Benefits, How To Prepare And More

While the West is obsessed with 'bulletproof coffee' - a high-calorie drink intended to replace a carb-heavy breakfast - desi coffee connoisseurs have come up with their own Ghee coffee! Yes, you heard that right. This delicious beverage combines the goodness of ghee with coffee and is known to offer several health benefits. As experts point out, an excess of ghee coffee is not good, and it's no magic drink. Madhavi Shilpi, a metabolic coach, shares the benefits of ghee coffee, things to keep in mind and why it is not for everyone.

Ghee Coffee: A Dose Of Steady Energy

Madhavi Shilpi points out that thanks to the blend of caffeine and fat, ghee coffee slows down how quickly the caffeine hits your system, which means fewer energy spikes and crashes. "The added fat also keeps you feeling full a little longer, which can be helpful on rushed mornings when you’re trying to push breakfast by an hour or two," says Shilpi.

But the nutritionist reminds readers that not everyone handles the saturated fat in ghee the same way. "This is where context really matters. South Asians, for example, tend to have a genetic sensitivity to saturated fats. This shows up as higher LDL and triglycerides, or low HDL, even if you’re not overweight. If you’re already dealing with cholesterol concerns, daily ghee coffee may not be the best idea for you," she says.

Gentler On The Gut

Black coffee on an empty stomach might trigger acidity or bloating for some people. "Adding a small amount of ghee changes the way coffee feels going down - it can feel smoother, and easier to tolerate, especially for those with a sensitive digestive system," says Shilpi.

Focus On Ghee's Portion Size

Experts say that it's dangerous to follow trends blindly. As in the case of ghee coffee, portion size is very important. "Some online recipes call for a full tablespoon of ghee. That’s too much for most people. I usually suggest starting with ½ to 1 tsp per serving. You still get the creamy texture and some of the gut-friendly butyrate, without overdoing the saturated fat," says Shilpi.

Not A Replacement For Real Food

Shilpi says, "Yes, ghee coffee can blunt hunger for a bit. But that doesn’t mean it should replace a real, protein-rich, fibre-filled breakfast. Used occasionally, it’s fine. But using it as a way to skip meals long-term can backfire, especially if you’re already struggling with blood sugar or hormone imbalances."

Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea

If you love it, digest it well, and your lipid profile looks good, there’s no harm in having it now and then, says Shilpi. "But let’s be clear: Ghee coffee isn’t a miracle drink. It’s just one piece of a much bigger health puzzle. What matters more is the overall rhythm of your meals, movement, and recovery, not only what you put in your coffee," says Shilpi.

How To Make Ghee Coffee

Add 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of coffee (add more coffee if you like it stronger) to a saucepan. Let it simmer, but make sure it's not boiling. Add a half teaspoon of ghee when the hot coffee and let it cook for 2 more minutes. After that, switch off the gas and let it cool. Pour it into a blender and blend. Add milk if you want. You can also use a hand blender. After it's smooth and creamy, pour it into a cup and savour the yummy drink.