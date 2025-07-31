A Lifelong Gift: 7 Crucial Things To Know About Stem Cell Banking Before Delivery

As potential parents, we're confronted with a vast array of choices—most of which directly impact our child's health and well-being. One such choice, often offered in the later stages of pregnancy, is saving your baby's cord blood stem cells. This isn't merely a medical decision—it's a biological safeguard that may prove to be a lifesaver in the long run.

There are 7 essential facts that all parents should know about stem cell banking before delivery, as shared by Dr. Mrinalini Chaturvedi, Medical Director, Cryoviva Life Sciences, India.



1. Cord Blood Stem Cells Are Powerful and Non-Controversial

Umbilical cord blood, collected at birth, is rich in stem cells that have the remarkable capacity to transform into various types of cells and tissues of our bodies and hence have immense healing potential. Cord blood is a precious resource, finding diverse applications in medical treatments. Cord Blood contains a rich supply of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), the building blocks of the blood and immune systems of the human body, besides other types of stem cells like Mesenchymal stem cells, vascular endothelial progenitor cells, and immune cells like T-reg cells, NK cells. The HSCs can develop into red and white blood cells and platelets and are already being used in the management of more than 80 diseases, including leukaemia, thalassemia, lymphoma, sickle cell disease, and certain metabolic disorders, as a standard of care.

More than 60,000 cord blood transplants have been performed to date. Several clinical trials are ongoing studying biotherapies using cord blood stem cells to treat many diseases for which we do not have cures as yet, such as cerebral palsy, autism, type 1 diabetes, heart disease, and spinal cord injury. In contrast to embryonic stem cells, cord blood stem cell collection is painless, risk-free, and ethical, presenting no danger to the mother or child.

2. Cord Blood Cell Therapy is the Future of Regenerative Medicine

Cord blood has ceased to be all about treating blood or immune disorders. Cord blood cell therapy—a new and fast-evolving offshoot of regenerative medicine and immunotherapies—is now being explored in clinical trials for the repair and regeneration of diseased or damaged tissues. In leading institutions in India and abroad, cord blood cells are being researched to treat neurologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular, genetic, metabolic, and orthopaedic conditions.

Lower risk of rejection and immunomodulatory properties of cord blood render it a better option for cell-based therapies. Though the majority of these applications are still in clinical trials, storing your child's cord blood at present can eventually be of assistance to your family by affording them access to future advanced, tailored therapies.

3. Stem Cell Banking Is a One-Time, Time-Sensitive Opportunity

Cord blood is only retrievable once at birth. Lost in that moment is the ability to bank those potentially life-saving cells for all eternity. The procedure is safe, fast, and completely non-invasive, with no risk to the mother or baby. It is collected after the baby is born and the cord is clamped, and it does not interfere with normal birthing procedures.

Registration with a stem cell bank is recommended for parents in the second trimester, at the 20th–34th week of pregnancy. This allows for paperwork, kit delivery, and coordination with your gynaecologist and delivery hospital. The sample must be collected as soon as possible after delivery and shipped under strict temperature control to preserve viability.

4. It's Backed by Science and Recognized in Indian Medical Policy

In India, the value of cord blood stem cells is increasingly being realized at the policy level. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is an approved therapy for a number of disorders as per the approved list by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research, jointly published by ICMR and the Department of Biotechnology, guarantee ethical, transparent, and safe management of stem cells in clinical as well as research contexts.

At the same time, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) goes on to stress diseases such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease, both of which are common in India and can be cured using cord blood stem cells.

5. Not All Banks or Cells Are the Same—Quality Matters

The effectiveness of banked stem cells is largely dependent on the sample volume, cell number, and viability of the obtained specimen. Top stem cell banks now conduct a thorough examination before storage and have strict cryopreservation techniques to keep samples viable for very long periods.

Also significant is knowing what is being stored. Cord blood (high in hematopoietic stem cells) is different from cord tissue (a source of mesenchymal stem cells). Both have specific therapeutic potentials. Some bank programs store both, expanding potential uses in the future.

6. Public vs. Private Banking—Make an Informed Choice

In general, in India, parents can either opt for public or private stem cell banking. Public banks permit donations to be used by any matching patient and are normally free of charge. But in doing so, you give up future access to your child's sample. Private banking retains the cord blood solely for your family, providing a safety net for the future. Few banks now have Social banking where the members of the community who have banked cord blood can pool the samples in a repository so that any member family needing to use cord blood for treatment may obtain a matching sample from the social banking repository.

If there is a genetic, blood, or immune disorder in your family, or if you are planning to have one child, private banking might be a wise choice.



How Does Social Banking WorkSocialal banking is a comprehensive solution for stem cell preservation, which allows you to access the large pool of stem cells. This increases your chance of getting the matched stem cells at the time of transplant and reduces your dependence on public banks or bone marrow registry. Parents preserve their baby's stem cells by enrolling in social banking. The preserved umbilical cord blood stem cells collectively form a pool of stem cells with limited access to society members only. At the time of need for transplant, the stored CBU can be accessed by any member of society (social banking members). This increases your chance of getting HLA-matched stem cells. The preserved stem cells shall be for the exclusive use of the family for the first 2 years. After that, stem cells shall be made a part of the society samples, which will be accessible to all members of the society. With more and more parents opting for social banking, the society pool becomes bigger and bigger, giving you the best opportunity to find a matching stem cell sample.

7. The Medical Use Cases Are Evolving Fast

Although current clinical uses are concentrated in blood cancer and genetic diseases, the pipeline to future treatment is strong and changing fast. More than 60,000 cord blood transplants have already been conducted globally. In India, fresh lines of treatment are being investigated in conjunction with research centers, and international clinical trials are investigating the use of cord blood for cardiology, orthopedic conditions, endocrine disease, autoimmune and other disorders.

Stem cell banking is not a futuristic development; it is an available, science-based choice with already established treatments and growing real-world applications. Having a partnership with a bank that is accredited, invests in research, abides by national and international standards, and offers long-term storage and access is important.

As a doctor, "I do not view cord blood as only a specimen but as a lifeline, a bridge between diagnostics of today and therapies of tomorrow, The future is beckoning. As India's disease burden increases and the world moves toward personalized medicine, cord blood cell therapy may well be the protocol of treatment of the future.

Take the time to inquire, ask your healthcare provider the proper questions, and select a stem cell program that addresses both scientific credibility and ethical responsibility. Because this single informed decision made at birth can have a lifetime consequence."