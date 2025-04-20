A Simple 15 Minute Detox Daily Yoga Flow For A Happier Liver

Yoga has a wide range of practices for detoxification of the mind and body. Liver is one of the critical organs in the body, a pro-active approach towards having a healthy Liver is an excellent way to ensure minimum accumulation of unwanted toxins in the system.

There are many practices that help circulate blood actively towards the liver, and stimulate better functioning. Here’s a quick flow designed specially for improving the Liver function as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa:

1. Kapalabhati Shuddhikriya: Start in sukhasana(seated posture), stabilise the breath, keep the spine straight. Start forcefully exhaling while pulling the stomach and abdomen inwards, rest of the body should be relaxed. Continue for 50-60 strokes, active exhales, passive inhales. Take a break to normalise the breath, repeat 2-3 rounds. This practice cleanses the channels and stimulate the liver through active abdominal movement.

2. Vajrasana: Fold both knees and sit on the heels, keep the knees and toes together, while there is a slight gap between the heels. Place both hands on the knees, elbows straight, palms facing down. Hold this position for 30 seconds. It puts pressure in the calf muscles, aids in digestion and directs energy towards the liver.

3. Mandukasana: Stay seated in Vajrasana. Make fists with both hands, thumbs inside, place the fists on either side of the naval, palms facing the stomach. Take a deep inhale, while exhaling pull the stomach in, dig the fists along with it, then hold the breath and drop the upper body forward, stomach on thighs, head on the floor if possible, without lifting the pelvis off the heels. Hold as per breath capacity, then inhale and come back to vajrasana. This is a very powerful asana to stimulate all organs in the central body, especially the digestive and reproductive organs.

4. Ushtrasana: From Vajrasana, inhale while lifting the arms up, bring the pelvis up and balance on the knees, maintaining hip distance. One by one, drop each hand on the corresponding heel, make sure not to lean back. Fully open the chest, drop the head back, relax the neck, keep pushing the pelvis forward. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then come back to vajrasana. This gives expansion to the respiratory and digestive organs.

5. Balasana: From vajrasana, place the palms on the floor in front, walk the palms forward without lifting the pelvis, till the spine is fully extended, and drop the head down. Keep breathing and hold for 30 seconds. This relaxes the back as well as reverses the stress on the frontal body, from ushtrasana. It also relaxes the stomach and abdomen.

6. Shalabhasana: From balasana slowly straighten the legs and lie down on the stomach. Lengthen the entire body, arms in front. While inhaling lift the upper body and lower body up. Head between the arms, elbows and knees straight, balance on the centre of the body. Hold for 30 seconds, continue breathing normally. This is a powerful asana to direct blood flow towards the entire central body, activating the function of all organs present there. It is also helpful in releasing toxins from this area.

7. Balasana: From shalabhasana, come back to balasana allowing the back and stomach to relax and release the stress from the previous posture. Hold for 30 seconds.

8. Vajrasana: Lastly, come back to vajrasana, hold for 30 seconds, this completes the flow.