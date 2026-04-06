Ahida Sarmai, 15-year-old with down syndrome, acts impressively in Dhurandhar 2: Experts share how performing arts boosts confidence

At just 15, actor Ahida Sarmai is quietly reshaping conversations around representation and ability with her role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Playing the daughter of Arjun Rampal’s character, she delivers a performance that goes beyond screen time, bringing emotional depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Her presence in a mainstream film is not just a cinematic moment, but part of a larger cultural shift in how audiences perceive individuals with Down syndrome.

Understanding Ability Beyond Stereotypes

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Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, highlights the often-overlooked psychological dimensions, “Psychologically, people with Down Syndrome have a very broad spectrum of cognitive, emotional and social capacities that are oftentimes neglected.”

Representation and Its Deep Psychological Impact

Expanding on how visibility shapes self-perception, Dr Vijay Sharma, Associate Director & Head - Paediatrics, Neurology & Child Development at Asian Hospital, explains, “The consequences of representation go way beyond what the general populace thinks."

He continues, “The expectations of the society and the immediate environment on individuals with Down Syndrome are usually internalised by the affected individuals."

Breaking this down further, he notes the risks of limiting beliefs: “ In case these expectations are constraining, this may result in less self-confidence and low aspiration.”

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The Power of Positive Visibility

Dr Sharma emphasises how transformative moments like Ahida’s role can be, “Nevertheless, a person seeing a person with a similar condition excelling in a very high-profile and respected area can transform their self-belief system.”

He adds, “This type of positive reflection is vital in the development of self-efficacy, participation, and a sense of inclusion.”

Creative Platforms as Catalysts for Growth

Returning to the broader psychological framework, Dr Pavitra Shankar explains how creative industries play a crucial role, “The creative media, such as cinema and the Internet, provide a strong means of self-expression, confidence, and the shaping of identity.”

She further adds, “Whenever a person with Down Syndrome is observed doing, creating or succeeding in front of a crowd, it breaks long-held prejudices and broadens the paradigm in which society perceives ability."

Impact on Families and Emotional Ecosystems

The ripple effects extend to families and caregivers as well:

“Such representation has an emotional effect not only on an individual but also on families and caregivers.”

Dr Shankar explains, “Parents of children with Down Syndrome have to live through anxiety, social pressure and the uncertainty of their future child.”

Moments of visibility can shift that emotional burden, “When a person with a similar condition is recognised, it can go a long way to eliminate the feeling of being isolated and helpless.”

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Shifting the Narrative in Society

Experts agree that mainstream inclusion is slowly transforming public discourse:

“The diversity is normalised in mainstream media at the societal level.”

Dr Shankar notes, “It shifts the discussion towards the power-driven storytelling instead of the sympathy-driven stories.”

She adds, “Such visibility highlights individuality, skill, and ambition instead of the dependence or incapacity of people with Down Syndrome.”

Building Confidence Through Recognition

Recognition remains a key factor in psychological development: “Recognition and validation are very fundamental in self-esteem development, psychologically.”

Dr Shankar explains, “In the case of Down Syndrome, recognition of talent as opposed to condition can go a long way in boosting self-esteem and drive.”

Dr Vijay notes, "There is a similar psychological experience of families. Parenting a child with Down Syndrome may be accompanied by social stigma and internal emotional conflicts, such as fear, guilt or doubt about the future. Seeing actual cases of success is comforting and empowers coping skills. It helps the family invest in skills building, creative discovery and independence building instead of restricting the child because of the fear of not being good enough or stigmatisation."

Dr Shankar concludes, “Being part of designed creative settings also enhances socialisation abilities, feelings control, and flexibility.”

Ahida Sarmai's role in Dhurandhar

Ahida Sarmai’s performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge ultimately represents more than a breakthrough role; it reflects a gradual but meaningful shift in how society understands ability, identity, and inclusion.

As experts underline, such moments are not just milestones for individuals but catalysts for broader change, reshaping perceptions, building confidence, and opening doors for many others to follow.