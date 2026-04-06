AIIMS doctor reveals 10 high fibre foods that aren't vegetables, check list

Dietary fibre has many beneficial properties, it is counted among the key nutrients in your diet. Fibre is essential for digestive health, blood sugar regulation, constipation prevention, cholesterol reduction and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. According to the American dietary guidelines, individuals aged two years and above should consume 14 grams of fibre for every 1,000 calories they consume daily. Children between 12 and 23 months should be given 19 grams of fibre per day. Meanwhile, adults should consume 25–35 grams of fibre daily.

But are you searching for natural sources of fibre? Look no further. In an Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, lists 10 high-fibre foods, none of which are these vegetables.

10 high-fibre foods, according to the gastroenterologist

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1. Chia seeds: According to Dr Sethi, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds contain 10 grams of fibre.

2. Black seeds: The gastroenterologist mentions that 2 tablespoons of black seeds provide 5 to 6 grams of fibre.

3. Lentils: The expert says that 1/2 cup of cooked lentils contains 8 grams of fibre.

4. Chickpeas: According to Dr Sethi, 1/2 cup of cooked chickpeas provides 6 grams of fibre.

5. Raspberries: The gastroenterologist mentions that 1 cup of raspberries contains 8 grams of fibre.

6. Blackberries: According to the doctor, 1 cup of blackberries provides 7.5 grams of fibre.

7. Pear with skin: The health expert recommends eating the pear with its skin, adding that 1 medium-sized fruit provides 5 to 6 grams of fibre.

8. Oats: Dr Sethi clearly points towards steel-cut or rolled oats. He states that 1/2 cup of dry oats contains 5 grams of fibre.

9. Quinoa: According to him, 1 cup of cooked quinoa provides 5 grams of fibre.

10. Black beans: The doctor shares that 1/2 cup of cooked black beans provides 7.5 grams of fibre.

These foods boost fibre intake, can be easily added to your daily diet, and also help prevent other health issues.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)