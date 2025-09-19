AIIMS Doctor Warns: Don’t Spend More Than 10 Minutes On The Toilet!

Good gut health is more than just smooth digestion, it influences immunity, mood, energy levels, and overall wellness. With so many lifestyle and dietary factors at play, it’s easy for our digestive system to fall out of balance.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his September 10 Instagram post 7 practical tips to improve gut health and keep your system functioning at its best.

1. Don’t strain or linger on toilet

Spending more than 10 minutes sitting and pushing can increase the risk of hemorrhoids. About 1 in 20 U.S. adults develops them. If fibre isn’t enough, pelvic floor therapy may help.

2. Know what’s “normal” for you

Healthy bowel habits can range from three times a week to three times a day (Rome IV criteria). The key is comfort, not strict frequency.

3. Go easy on painkillers

Frequent use of NSAIDs like ibuprofen, naproxen, or aspirin can increase the risk of GI bleeding up to fourfold and damage the gut lining. If you need them often, ask your doctor about safer alternatives.

4. Cut back on sugary drinks and ultra-processed meats

Diets high in processed foods are linked to higher colorectal cancer risk. Switching to a Mediterranean-style diet can lower this risk by about 18%, according to large meta-analyses.

5. Try a bidet

Bidets reduce irritation and are more hygienic than wiping alone, especially helpful for hemorrhoids, fissures, postpartum recovery, or loose stools. Basic attachments start around $50.

6. Eat a bibre-rich, varied diet

The average American consumes roughly 15g of fibre per day, far below the recommended 25–38g. Fibre feeds gut microbes, and once certain species are lost, they may not return.

7. For smelly gas, pepto can help

Bismuth subsalicylate can neutralise over 95% of the sulfide gases that cause odour and also help prevent traveller’s diarrhoea. Use only for short-term relief.

8. Seeds are gut superfoods

Just 1–2 tablespoons of chia, flax, or basil seeds provide soluble fibre and prebiotics that support healthy gut bacteria, reduce bloating, and smooth digestion.