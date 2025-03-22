Air Pollution and Heart Disease: How Poor Air Quality Is Increasing Heart Attacks In India

New Delhi: Air pollution not only affects the lungs but is also behind the increased heart attacks in the country, said public health experts on Friday.

Poor air quality has in recent years become a serious public health concern. Studies have confirmed its role in diseases ranging from respiratory to diabetes to heart to cancers.

“Imagery showing people coughing in air pollution has led to the common perception that it only causes lung diseases. However, we need to understand that the effect of air pollution on heart health is extremely important. Air pollution kills by way of cardiovascular diseases,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent, VMMC & Safdarjung, Hospital, at the ‘Illness to Wellness’ summit organised by ASSOCHAM.

“Particulate Matter 2.5 has the ability to enter the bloodstream and can transform cholesterol in the body into oxidised cholesterol, which can lead to plaque ruptures, a condition that may trigger acute heart attacks,” he added.

In a recent study, Bansal’s team found that a rise of 0.5 in particulate matter over the preceding week is linked to an increase in heart attack cases.

He urged for effective solutions to prevent air pollution and, in turn, improve cardiovascular health.

Another study, published in the BMJ, shows that outdoor air pollution from all sources accounts for 2.18 million deaths per year in India -- of which 30 per cent are attributable to heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one cause of mortality and a silent epidemic among Indians. Increased obesity levels are also a major concern.

Obesity is a major risk factor for hypertension, diabetes, and cancers -- all of which can contribute to heart diseases.

To counter this, the government has launched several initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India, POSHAN Abhiyan, and Eat Right India, among others

“The government has launched the Fit India movement to encourage physical activity and sports, inspiring the younger generation to engage in more outdoor activities instead of being glued to electronic gadgets. Additionally, the Eat Right India movement promotes healthy eating and reduces the consumption of unhealthy foods,” said Dr. Manoj Kumar Jha, Additional Medical Superintendent, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Jha advised making small changes like eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and prioritising preventive healthcare through regular check-ups and good hygiene.