Airborne Pathogens In Delhi Are Twice As Abundant: Experts Reveal Hidden Health Risks You Can’t Ignore

Airborne Pathogens - The Hidden Health Hazard: A recent Bose Institute study highlights that microscopic PM2.5 particles act as carriers, allowing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens to travel deep into the lungs and spread diseases. This increases the risk of respiratory infections, pneumonia, gut infections, skin issues, and more. We consulted experts to understand the gravity of this situation, identify key risk factors, and explore effective measures for protection and relief.

Dr Vikas Maurya, Senior Director & HOD, Respiratory Medicine & Respiratory Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains: "The study shows that airborne pathogens are twice as abundant in Delhi's densest areas. PM2.5 carries bacteria deep into the lungs, raising the risk of infections affecting the lungs, gut, oral cavity, and skin."

He adds that this isn’t just a seasonal problem; pollution exists year-round but peaks in winter. Tackling it requires coordinated urban planning, government intervention, and city sanitation improvements.

Children: The Most Vulnerable Victims

Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-founder, Continua Kids, warns: "Environmental pollution is no longer just an external issue; it silently affects the growth, development, and health of children, from the womb to adulthood."

Research shows that exposure starts in utero, leading to:

1. Premature birth

2. Intrauterine growth restriction

3. Developmental delays due to toxin-induced inflammation

4. After birth, children’s developing immune systems make them prone to:

5. Frequent respiratory infections

6. Worsening asthma and bronchitis

7. Weakened immunity

8. Neurological and Developmental Risks

Airborne toxins also affect brain development, with studies linking pollution exposure to:

1. ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)

2. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

3. Developmental delays and intellectual disabilities

Pollution-induced neurological damage can impair learning, attention, and emotional well-being, leaving long-lasting impacts on a child’s future.

Beyond Lungs and Brain: Ripple Effects of Pollution

Chronic exposure to airborne pathogens and pollutants can also lead to:

1. Childhood obesity

2. Cardiovascular problems

3. Eye irritation and dryness

4. Nasal congestion and oral ulcers

5. Stunted growth

These combined health challenges not only compromise quality of life but can also reduce life expectancy.

What Experts Suggest: Urgent Action Needed

Dr Vikas Maurya emphasises that source control is critical. Improving air, water, and soil quality, along with enhanced city sanitation and civic infrastructure, can prevent pathogen growth.

Dr Supriya Shidhaye, Principal at Vivekanand Education Society's College of Pharmacy, Chembur, Mumbai, adds: "Airborne pathogens in Delhi are nearly twice as abundant, carried deep into our lungs by fine particulate pollution. This isn’t just science; it’s a call to action."

Practical steps include:

1. Wearing masks on high-pollution days

2. Promoting urban greenery

3. Maintaining good hygiene

4. Government initiatives for clean energy and robust healthcare

With knowledge, technology, and collective citizen engagement, Delhi can turn this invisible threat into an opportunity for better urban health. Protecting the youngest generation from toxic exposure is not optional, it’s essential.

